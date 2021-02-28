11 Best Inversion Tables: Compare & Save

Inversion tables are great for relieving back pain, but you can use them for so much more. Spending just a few minutes upside down can stretch your spine, stretch your muscles and even promote some much-needed relaxation.
1. Teeter FitSpine LX9 Inversion TablePrice: $870.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pre-set markings for easier adjustment
- Backed by a five-year full warranty
- Adjustable lumbar bridge for support
- Some competitors have a higher weight capacity
- Doesn't arrive fully assembled
- Only has three adjustments
The Teeter FitSpine LX9 inversion table isn’t cheap, but it stands out for premium features such as a boarding platform for easier on and off, and an arched base for maximum comfort. The included tether lets you pre-set your desired inversion angle to 20, 40 or 60 degrees, depending on your experience and comfort level.
Built-in acupressure nodes provide targeted pressure-point relief. The table also features a lumbar bridge to fully support your lower back.
Traction handles provide a safe and secure method for returning to an upright position. Extra-long stretching handles provide even better decompression.
The flexible bed stretches and lengthens your spine without sacrificing comfort or support. This Teeter inversion table also has an eight-point floating suspension system for uninterrupted movement. Safety is likely a priority, and this Teeter table is safety certified by UL.
For your convenience, the table is made with a heavy-duty steel frame for longevity and comes with a five-year full warranty. Other perks include a removable head pillow in addition to comfortable ankle supports. The LX9 fits users from 4’8″ to 6’6″ and supports up to 300 pounds.
You can save some money by opting for the FitSpine X3, which doesn’t have the boarding platform or storage caddy. The even more affordable FitSpine X1 also comes without the traction handles and easy-reach ankle system if you’d rather not pay extra for such features.
2. Body Vision IT9550 Deluxe Inversion TablePrice: $130.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Locking ankle support system
- Accommodates users from 5'1" to 6'6"
- Folds up for storage
- Doesn't come with transport wheels
- Lacks massage and heat functions
- Foot rest isn't the most comfortable
Get relief from specific areas of back pain with this inversion table, which comes with an adjustable lumbar support pad. You can move the pad as necessary to reduce pain in your shoulders, neck or lower, middle or upper back.
An upholstered memory foam backrest adds an extra element of comfort. You’ll also find a removable headrest pillow.
A locking ankle support system holds you securely in place, while adjustable foam leg rollers keep your calves from getting pinched. The heavy-duty steel frame keeps the table secure on uneven floor surfaces.
This adjustable inversion table accommodates users from 5’1″ to 6’6″ and can support up to 250 pounds. When you’re done working out, simply fold up the table for storage. This table doesn’t have transport wheels, but the Body Vision IT9825 Premium Inversion Table does.
3. HARISON Heavy Duty Inversion TablePrice: $319.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heavy-duty steel frame
- Rotates between 20 and 180 degrees
- Accommodates a wide range of user heights from 4'9" to 6'5"
- Frame is quite heavy for transporting
- Some find the ankle cuffs uncomfortable
- Assembly instructions aren't the best
If you’re looking for an inversion table with higher weight capacity, this table supports up to 350 pounds thanks to its heavy-duty steel frame. It’s also designed to give you a full immersion experience and can rotate a full 180 degrees.
If you’re just starting out or you aren’t quite ready to take the plunge to the full 180 degrees, you can start at 20 degrees and work your way up. There’s a good chance that you won’t be the only one to use this inversion table once it’s set up, which is why the table accommodates a wide range of user heights from 4’9″ to 6’5″.
An ergonomic design, including a 3D memory foam backrest, provides even more relief from back pain. The table also has an ankle support system that safely holds you in an inverted position without causing ankle pain.
4. Ironman Gravity Inversion TablePrice: $281.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rotates a full 180 degrees
- Oversized memory foam backrest
- Height adjustable up to 6'6"
- Some complaints of the carabiner clips breaking
- Can take awhile to assemble
- Doesn't have heat or massage technology
Feeling pinching or pain as you’re hanging upside down can be uncomfortable, but this Ironman inversion table comes with plush ankle holders to keep you as comfortable as possible. This innovative Airsoft technology allows air to flow freely to your ankles and legs without compromising support. There’s also a double-ratchet ankle locking system for added security.
An extra-large 2.5-inch memory foam backrest keeps your back comfortable and supported while you’re inverted. You can also use the lumbar pillow for additional support or remove it if you don’t.
This Ironman Gravity table rotates a full 180 degrees to give you a complete stretch, while non-skid stabilizers keep the inversion table firmly in place. With a user height adjustment up to 6’6″ and a weight capacity of 350 pounds, the table is suitable for many sizes.
5. Kettler Apollo Gravity TrainerPrice: $349.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Goes beyond 180 degrees
- Quick and easy adjustments
- Adjustable footplate for easy on and off
- Some competitors have a higher weight capacity
- Assembly can be tricky
- Lacks adjustable lumbar support
Even the best inversion tables usually stop at 180 degrees, but you can actually go beyond that angle with Kettler’s Apollo Gravity table. And if you’re not quite ready for that level of inversion, the table offers seven fixed positions in total.
Adjustments are also quick and easy, so you don’t have to spend your time trying to switch from one level to the next. Getting yourself onto and off of the table can be tricky, which is where the Apollo’s adjustable footplate comes in handy. There’s also a push-button latch release for your safety.
The Gravity trainer, made in Germany, supports up to 250 pounds. A three-year warranty provides extra peace of mind.
6. Exerpeutic Heavy Duty Inversion Table (975SL)Price: $279.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Accommodates users between 4'10" and 6'6"
- Comfortable and supportive Airsoft ankle holders
- Folds up for storage
- Only has a one-year warranty
- Assembly can be tricky
- Some find it challenging to return to an upright position
You can easily share this heavy duty inversion table with friends and family, as it accommodates users between 4’10” and 6’6″. The table also supports up to 350 pounds.
Stretch handles allow you to comfortably and easily adjust your body position, while non-skid stabilizers keep the table from moving. An innovative palm activated adjustable locking system adds an extra element of security. Airsoft ankle holders provide the stability you need without sacrificing comfort.
This inversion table also comes with a comfortable 2.3-inch thick foam backrest for maximum support. A maximum 180-degree vertical position makes this inversion table a solid choice for users of all levels.
7. YOLEO Gravity Heavy Duty Inversion TablePrice: $139.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reversible ankle holding system
- Accommodates users from 4'10" to 6'6"
- Supports up to 300 pounds
- Need to remove a safety bar to reach 180 degrees
- A bit heavy for transporting
- Could use more lumbar support
Security is paramount when you’re using an inversion table, and this gravity table has you covered with its safety lock pin system and an integrated steel frame. Not only is the frame made from heavy-duty steel, it’s also extra-wide for added stability. You’ll also find a rear crossbar that can be adjusted in three ways so that you can find the angle that works for you.
Once your session is up, simply move your arms to return to the upright position. A memory foam backrest makes each session comfortable while keeping you fully supported. There’s also a reversible ankle holding system.
This inversion table accommodates users from 4’10” to 6’6″ and supports up to around 300 pounds. When your session is over, simply fold the table for transport or storage.
8. Health Gear Massage & Heat Inversion TablePrice: $198.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be adjusted in four positions
- Remote-controlled massage and heat pad
- Sur-lock ankle support system
- Can't be tilted a full 180 degrees
- Ankle supports aren't the most comfortable
- Some competitors have greater height adjustment
Health Gear ups the ante by incorporating massage and heat into the ITM5500, in addition to the benefits of full immersion therapy. If you’re looking for a little something extra, it’s hard to overlook this inversion table’s overall value. And if you’d rather not use the massage and heating functions, you can simply remove the remote-controlled pad.
This table is adjustable in four positions: 20, 40, 60 and 90 degrees. It’s also outfitted with an inversion pin system for easy adjustments. A sur-lock ankle support system securely holds you in place and allows for stress-free entry and exit. There’s also an extra-long locking arm to keep the back from bending as you get onto and off of the table.
This inversion table generally fits users between 5’1″ and 6’5″ and supports up to 300 pounds. It also features a space-saving folding design with built-in wheels.
9. Doufit Inversion TablePrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Maximum inversion angle of 180 degrees
- Fits users from 4'10" to 6'5"
- Removable shoulder and lumbar padding
- Some competitors have a higher weight capacity
- A bit heavy for transporting
- Grab handles aren't very large
The Doufit IT-03 Inversion Table is a budget-friendly pick for the whole family. For starters, it’s height-adjustable and fits users from 4’10” to 6’5″. The table also has a maximum inversion angle of 180 degrees for full immersion if you prefer.
If you’d rather not complete the motion with your arms, sturdy handles make it easy to return to your original position. Extra cushioning in the shoulder area helps to relieve pressure, yet can be removed if you prefer. There’s also a removable lumbar pad if you need more support in the waist area.
This inversion table supports a maximum user weight of 300 pounds and comes with non-slip footing to hold it securely in place during sessions. It’s also foldable for easy storage when you’re done.
10. Exerpeutic 150L Inversion TablePrice: $149.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a removable lumbar pillow for lower back support
- Ergonomically designed ankle cushions
- Fits most users from 4'10" to 6'6"
- Not the most comfortable ankle supports
- Handles don't fold in for storage
- Only comes with a one-year warranty
Safety is the priority with this Exerpeutic inversion table, between its triple safety locking ankle system to its secondary automatic safety lock just in case. The table is also outfitted with a primary angle lock along with a visual lock indicator, so you’ll feel safe and secure whether you’re upright or upside down.
An adjustable headrest keeps your head comfortable and supported while you’re inverted. The table also supports your back with a lumbar pillow, although you can remove the pillow if desired.
Not only are the handlebars easily accessible when you’re ready to return to an upright position, they’re also covered in foam for your comfort. The ankle cushions are ergonomically designed to hold your ankles in place and are equipped with a user-friendly pin release system.
An adjustable tether strap allows you to invert to various angles. If you’re looking for the best inversion table to fit a wide range of heights, this table fits most users from 4’10” to 6’6″. This inversion table supports up to 300 pounds.
11. BalanceFrom Inversion TablePrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has regular, heat and massage lumbar support
- Supports up to 350 pounds
- Lockable and adjustable rear crossbar
- Only adjusts to three positions
- Foot rests aren't the most comfortable
- Handles are a bit thin
Inversion therapy can help reduce back pain and stretch out tight muscles on its own, but add in heat and massage functions and you’ll feel even better. Choose between three different heat levels to find what works best for you. If you don’t need heat and massage, you can simply go with the more basic model.
Safety is just as important as comfort, which is why the chair features a locking system that’s sturdy and easy to reach, along with a durable steel frame. It also supports up to 350 pounds, making it a practical choice for heavier users.
The rear crossbar is lockable and adjustable if you need to change your inversion angle. The handlebars are ergonomically positioned for maximum comfort and feature a sturdy foam covering.
The inversion table folds up for storage.
12. UBOWAY Heavy Duty Inversion TablePrice: $136.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Accommodates users between 4'10" and 6'6"
- Padded backrest and headrest
- Adjustable ratchet ankle locking system
- Assembly instructions could be better
- Foot holds aren't the highest quality
- Cheap hardware
A combination buckle and safety lock pin system keeps you as secure as possible while you’re upside down. An adjustable ratchet ankle locking system (within easy reach) adds an extra element of security.
The table also sits on a sturdy steel frame that won’t move or rock when you’re using the chair. Simple arm movements allow you to invert or return to an upright position. The backrest and headrest are padded, and the headrest is adjustable to keep you as comfortable as possible.
This table supports up to 300 pounds and accommodates users between 4’10” and 6’6″. It’s also easy to fold for storage.
Which Is the Best Inversion Table?
According to Jason M. Highsmith, MD, only the Teeter Inversion Tables have been cleared for marketing as a medical device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
You can use the Teeter tables to treat a variety of conditions, including muscle tension, herniated discs, degenerative joint and disc disease, muscle spasms, muscle tension and more.
However, you can find plenty of inversion tables that aren't yet FDA-approved, yet offer similar benefits as the Teeter inversion tables. Factors such as your preferred angles, weight and overall comfort can help you discover the best inversion table for your needs.
What Should I Look for When Buying an Inversion Table?
No two inversion tables are alike, but knowing how much (or little) you want to spend for certain features can make the decision easier.
According to Spine Universe, you're more likely to find features such as sliding backrests and locking mechanisms on pricier models. These features allow you to simultaneously perform gentle stretches and movements as you're inverted, whether it's stretching your arms overhead, performing crunches or other movements.
However, you also don't need an inversion table that goes beyond 60 degrees, as that is the angle at which the spine starts to decompress. Even a 15-degree angle can boost blood flow and provide a mild muscular stretch.
Do Inversion Tables Really Work?
If you're suffering from a sore back, an inversion table can be handy for relieving pressure. According to the Mayo Clinic, inversion therapy reduces gravitational pressure on the discs and nerve roots in your spine and increases space between vertebrae. This form of spinal stretching, or spinal traction, can provide short-term relief from lower back pain, especially spinal disc compression.
While inversion therapy can specifically help with back problems, it's generally designed to counter the effects of gravity on the body. Using an inversion table can also minimize the effects of a sedentary lifestyle, from non-specific back pain to muscle tension and more. Inverted positions can also reduce stress and help calm your nerves.
However, since inversion therapy causes your heartbeat to slow and your blood pressure to rise when you've been inverted for at least a few minutes, it's not recommended for those with high blood pressure, glaucoma or heart disease.
