7 Best Irons for Mid Handicap Golfers

With golf season in full swing (no pun intended) for both the PGA Pros and Regular Joes, let’s take a look at the newest and best irons for mid handicap players on the market right now. We’ve come up with a list below of some of the more popular sets of clubs, with pros and cons, so take a read to see which irons are the right fit for you.
-
1. Callaway Apex DCB 21 IronsPrice: $1,110.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flash Face Cup designed by Artificial Intelligence helps create faster ball speeds
- Tungsten Energy Core promotes easy, high launch
- It's the most forgiving Apex iron Callaway has ever made
- On the pricey side
- You might find you'll get less distance from the DCBs than in previous Callaway iron sets
- Some might feel the clubhead is a bit chunky
The Callaway Apex DCB Irons are the most forgiving Apex irons ever, according to the company, and is full of unique, game-changing technology.
The irons feature a Tungsten Energy Core, which allows the Center of Gravity (CG) to be positioned lower and deeper for better launch and more forgiveness on off-center hits. DCB is short for Deep Cavity Back, and that couples with the wide sole to get easy, high launch and optimal turf interaction for cleaner contact.
Much like all new Callaway drivers, Artificial Intelligence is being used in the design of the irons, too. The A.I. Flash Face Cup creates faster ball speeds and more spin for greater distances and better control.
The forged 1025 mild crown steel body combine with patented urethane microspheres to provide excellent sound and feel on contact.
The DCB irons have a forged body with a larger clubhead and a moderate offset.
Find more Callaway Apex DCB 21 Irons information and reviews here.
-
2. TaylorMade SIM 2 MAX IronsPrice: $914.27Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cap Back design and Thru-Slot Speed Pocket combine to create blazing fast ball speeds and extra distance
- Optimized Center of Gravity (CG) delivers a high launch, long carry, and control
- Echo Damping System minimizes vibration for excellent feel and sound on contact
- Some users said the clubs became visibly scratched too quickly and easily
- Could be on the pricey side, depending on which club configuration you choose
- Some might find working creative shots a bit difficult due to the strong lofts, which are designed for high launch and spin
The TaylorMade SIM2 Max Irons are highlighted by the all-new Cap Back design, which promotes more forgiveness and distance with a better feel.
The Cap Back combines with the Thru-Slot Speed Pocket to position the expanded sweet spot over a particular area for faster ball speeds and extra distance.
The Center of Gravity (CG) is strategically placed low and deep to promote higher launch and longer carry with better control. The SIM2 Max irons are engineered to have a neutral ball flight and to curb miss-hits to the right. Each club has an ultra-thin face that features Inverted Cone Technology (ICT), which is designed to provide maximum forgiveness.
There will be less vibration thanks to the new Echo Dampening System, which also provides excellent feel and sound.
Find more TaylorMade SIM 2 MAX Irons information and reviews here.
-
3. Cobra Radspeed IronsPrice: $899.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- There are 10 grams and 3 grams of mass placed in the heel and toe designed to promote faster speeds, lower spin amd greater distances
- The forged PWRSHELL face is an insert made off thin stainless to increase flex around the club's sweet spot
- 3D printed medallion saves weight, lowers the Center of Gravityy (CG), and lessen vibration on impact
- Some users might find the carbon fiber on the top a bit distracting at address
- Some found the sound on contact to be loud and somewhat high pitched
- Some users might feel the shorter irons are a bit chunky
Unique ground-breaking technology highlight the Cobra Radspeed Irons, making them some of the best irons for high handicap golfers in 2021.
One of the coolest features of the irons is that Cobra used 3D printing to create a lattice medallion, which not only looks the part, but helps save weight and lessen vibration on contact. The forged PWRSHELL face is a thin stainless steel insert designed to create more flex in the sweet spot area, while the carbon fiber topline saves 2 grams of weight to lower the Center of Gravity (CG) and increases the Moment of Inertia (MOI) and creates the looker of a thinner topline at address.
The Radspeed irons are also highlighted by radial weighting, which places 10 grams and 3 grams of weight in the heel and toe to help increase ball speeds, lower spin, and add distance even on off-center hits.
Find more Cobra Radspeed Irons information and reviews here.
-
4. Wilson Staff D9 Golf IronsPrice: $649.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Strategically placed Power Holes create a flexible face for faster speeds and greater distances and forgiveness
- Extremely low Center of Gravity (CG) helps create higher launch and carry distance
- A steeper descent angle is designed to hold greens more effectively
- Some users might not find the Power Holes attractive
- Some might find the soles a bit too wide
- Some might find the topline thicker than other clubs on this list
Designed for distance? Check. Control around the greens? Check. Excellent value? Check. If you’re looking for some of the best irons for mid handicap players with innovative technology and a nice price tag, then the Wilson Staff D9 Irons could be what you need.
The D9s feature Wilson’s urethan-filled Power Holes, which are strategically placed in the sole and are designed to maximize the flex in the club face for faster ball speeds, while creating a larger sweet spot. Faster speeds equal greater distances and that enhanced sweet spot will provide excellent forgiveness, even on miss-hits.
These clubs also have the lowest Center of Gravity (CG) of any Wilson irons ever making them easy to get high launch, consistent spin, and the steeper descent angle allows you to hold more greens.
Find more Wilson Staff D9 Golf Irons information and reviews here.
-
5. Callaway Golf Mavrik Max IronsPrice: $799.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Developed with Artificial Intelligence, the Flash Face Cup Technology promotes blazing speeds for greater distances
- Tungsten Energy Core strategically positions the Center of Gravity (CG) for optimal launch and ball flight
- Patented urethane microspheres help reduce vibration on contact for a superior feel
- Some might find the clubhead a bit on the chunky side
- These don't have a fully forged body like the Callaway 2021 DCB models do
- These are a previous model so quantities could be limited
Callaway’s second entry on the list, the 2020 Mavrik Max Irons, feature much of the same technology that can be found in the Callaway Apex DCB Irons, the 2021 model.
Designed by Artificial Intelligence, the Flash Face Cup Technology combines with the 360 Face Cup to promote maximize ball speeds over a wider range of the face for maximum distance. The tungsten energy core allows the Center of Gravity (CG) to be strategically placed, allowing for optimal launch, carry, and spin. The patented urethane microspheres help reduce vibration on contact for superior feel.
Very forgiving, the Mavrik Max Irons have a moderate offset with a wide sole.
Find more Callaway Golf Mavrik Max Irons information and reviews here.
-
6. Tour Edge Hot Launch C521 IronsPrice: $489.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The undercut cavity adds perimeter weighting for increased MOI (forgiveness) and CG (higher launch)
- The "Champered Face" blends the face with topline, keeping the face taller while making the topline look thinner than it is
- Optimal feel thanks to very soft 431 stainless steel construction
- Some users might feel the sole is too wide
- This set doesn't include a sand or gap wedge
- Quantities might be limited
The Tour Edge Hot Launch C521 Irons deliver maximum forgiveness, high launch, and extra distance — things all golfers, regardless of skill level, could use.
The C521s have some pretty cool and highly effective features to improve your game, including the “Champfered Face,” which essentially bridges the face into the topline while keeping the face longer and making the topline appear thinner than it is at alignment. The wider sole helps with cleaner turf interaction for smoother contact.
The undercut cavity allows weight to be positioned around the perimeter so there’s a deeper Center of Gravity (higher launch) and an increase in the Moment of Inertia (provides forgiveness). Expect optimal feel thanks to the soft 431 stainless steel iron construction.
Find more Tour Edge Hot Launch C521 Irons information and reviews here.
-
7. Srixon ZX4 IronsPrice: $1,137.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hollow design allows more for forgiveness across a wider area of the face
- Milled pattern on the inside of the club face designed for increased ball speeds and distance
- The 8 iron through pitching wedge have narrower, deeper grooves for more control and stop power on the greens
- A bit on the pricey side
- Some might find the irons to be a bit on the chunky side
- Quantities might be limited
The Srixon ZX4 Irons feature the widest sole, longest blade, and most offset of the ZX family (ZX5, ZX7, ZX Utility), making these clubs some of the most forgiving and long irons they have to offer.
Some of the top highlights include: a milled pattern on the backside of the face, which helps promotes faster ball speeds and greater distances; a hollow design, which allows greater forgiveness across a wider area of the face; multi-piece construction, featuring tungsten in the base of the 4 through 7 irons to lower the Center of Gravity (CG) for higher launch, a forged steel face for faster speeds, and a steel body that helps dampen vibration for optimal feel on contact.
The ZX4 irons also have a wide V-shaped sole designed for smoother turf interaction and cleaner contact, as well as narrow, deep grooves in the 8 iron through pitching wedge so you’ll get more spin, control, and stopping ability on the greens.
What is Considered a Mid Handicap in Golf?
Golf handicaps aren't exactly written in stone, and figuring out your handicap can be a bit difficult for the mathematically challenged, so we're going to keep it simple here.
In a nutshell, if you are consistently shooting from the low 80s (10-11 over for a par 72) to the mid 90s (up to 24-25 or so over par) for 18 holes, you are likely considered a mid handicap player. That's a fairly large range, so you're likely still in the game improvement zone.
Obviously, if your scores are routinely in single digits over par, you've got a low handicap.
And anything 25 over, you're in the market for high handicap irons.
But as I said, there are other factors and formulas that go into finding your handicap number. If you want to figure your own, check the USGA Course Handicap Calculator.
