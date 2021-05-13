7 Best Irons for Mid Handicap Golfers

The Callaway Apex DCB Irons are the most forgiving Apex irons ever, according to the company, and is full of unique, game-changing technology.

The irons feature a Tungsten Energy Core, which allows the Center of Gravity (CG) to be positioned lower and deeper for better launch and more forgiveness on off-center hits. DCB is short for Deep Cavity Back, and that couples with the wide sole to get easy, high launch and optimal turf interaction for cleaner contact.

Much like all new Callaway drivers, Artificial Intelligence is being used in the design of the irons, too. The A.I. Flash Face Cup creates faster ball speeds and more spin for greater distances and better control.

The forged 1025 mild crown steel body combine with patented urethane microspheres to provide excellent sound and feel on contact.

The DCB irons have a forged body with a larger clubhead and a moderate offset.