11 Best Power Racks: Compare & Save

When you feel comfortable enough with your workout routine, it could be time to step it up a notch. We’ve chosen the best power racks for your home gym, so just scroll down to begin shopping.
Looking for more ways to complete your workouts? Consider adding a home gym to your collection.
1. PRx Performance Power Rack
Cons:
- Comes with all the necessary hardware for assembly
- Pull-up bar is adjustable up to 90 inches
- Powder coated for added durability
- No drill-outs to secure the rack to the floor
- May wobble a bit if during certain movements if not properly weighed down
- Some competitors have a higher weight capacity
You can fold this power rack in when it’s not in use, making it a practical choice if you’re looking to save precious space in your home gym. In fact, its space-saving design means you won’t have to feel as guilty setting up the power rack in your basement or garage. The width and height will stay the same, but you lose several inches in length when the rack is folded up.
The rack comes with a pull-up bar that can be adjusted up to 90 inches. There’s a maximum weight capacity of 1,000 pounds, which is plenty for even more advanced workouts.
Find more PRx Performance Power Rack information and reviews here.
2. Sunny Health & Fitness Power Rack
Cons:
- Adjustable and reversible pull-up bar
- Six band points for resistance band workouts
- Olympic plate storage
- Weights aren't included
- Prone to tipping over during certain workouts if weight plates aren't stored
- Not the best design for pull-ups
Its overall value aside, the most impressive feature of this power rack is its maximum 805-pound barbell weight capacity. That’s enough for even the most experienced users to enjoy high-quality workouts. The power rack is made with durable steel and has a powder-coated finish.
An adjustable and reversible pull-up bar allows for up to eight different positions, including wide and narrow grips. The rack also has safety lock latches to keep you safe even during solo workouts.
If you’re into resistance band workouts, you can attach the bands using any of the six band points. This power rack can store Olympic plates and fits Olympic bars up to seven feet.
While this power rack’s 805-pound weight capacity is impressive enough, you can jump up to the Sunny Health & Fitness Power and Squat Rack, which supports up to 880 pounds.
3. Fitness Reality X-Class Olympic Power Cage
Cons:
- Adjustable pull-up and chin-up bars
- Large 1,500-pound weight capacity
- Pre-drilled holes to secure structure to the floor
- Some say the included safety bars are too short
- Dip bar may bend with higher weights
- Dimensions are a bit unusual
The best power rack for home use isn’t always the greatest for commercial use, but this power cage is actually designed for light commercial and home use.
The power rack has a weight capacity up to 1,500 pounds and features a durable tubular steel frame construction. A pair of J-hooks is included for added stability. Other features include adjustable rubber grip dip handles and rubber strip coverings for the safety bars to prevent scratches.
The pull-up and chin-up bars can be adjusted to two heights and can hold up to 600 pounds. An Olympic lat pull-down is included. You’ll also find a low row cable attachment to add some more versatility to your workouts.
Don’t need the lat pull-down attachment? A separate model is available without the attachment.
4. HulkFit Pro Power Rack
Cons:
- Dual weight plate holders in the rear
- H-shaped base keeps structure firmly in place
- 800-pound weight capacity
- Bars don't have knurling
- Prone to tipping with certain movements
- Powder coating can wear off over time
Its affordable price tag makes this adjustable power rack a hit among budget-conscious consumers. Despite its power price tag, the weight rack has an 800-pound weight capacity and a heavy-duty steel frame.
You’ll find two pull-up bars, each of which has a different diameter and can be mounted at your preferred height. This power rack also includes two sturdy J-hooks. You’ll also get two dip bars or spotter arms with accompanying safety lockers to keep them in place.
The structure has two weight plate holders in the rear, along with two short bars for various exercises. A distinctive H-shaped base keeps the power rack in place during workouts.
-
Cons:
- Available as half or full rack
- Has room to fit a weight bench
- Pre-drilled flanges secure the power rack to the floor
- Doesn't come with a lat pull-down
- Quite heavy when assembled
- Weight bench isn't included
The Lifeline C1 Pro Power Squat Rack comes in half- and full-rack versions, ensuring you’ll find the best fit for your home gym. Whether you’re a serious athlete or are just starting out, you’ll find everything you need for a complete workout.
This squat rack comes with dip handles, skinny and fat pull-up bars, spotter arms, Olympic bar storage posts and more. Durable 11-gauge stainless steel framing makes the cage a durable choice for extended use.
The interior is deep and wide to give you freedom of movement during your favorite body-weight movements. You can even fit a weight bench if you desire. There are 28 numbered upright options for easy height adjustments. Pre-drilled flanges secure the power rack to the floor.
-
Cons:
- Vertical post for plate storage
- Adjustable J-cup catches for various exercises
- Ideal for all user levels
- Doesn't have band posts
- Safety catches aren't included
- Lacks a horizontal post for plate storage
You don’t have to save your toughest workouts for the gym, as this combination power rack and squat stand is designed for heavy use. However, this piece of home gym equipment is just as suitable for beginners.
Aside from its 11 and 12-gauge steel construction, the stand comes with a vertical post for plate storage. There’s also a powder-coated finish for longevity. You can use it for a wide range of exercises, including barbell training and bodyweight training.
Adjustable J-cup catches allow you to safely perform your favorite exercises. If you’re tired of your home gym’s monotonous color scheme, this power rack comes in bright hues such as green, blue, red, orange and yellow.
A more robust version is the CAP Barbell FM-8000F Deluxe Power Rack, which has a maximum weight capacity of 600 pounds along with two safety catches.
-
Cons:
- J-Hooks with non-slip pads
- Pull-up bar with multi-grip positions
- Supports up to 265 pounds
- Doesn't have a dip bar
- Lat attachment is sold separately
- Some competitors have higher weight capacities
The MaxCare power cage is a multi-function piece of equipment that’s specifically designed for home gym use. With a total of 19 holes for safety bars and other accessories, the rack can be used for everything from squats to shrugs, curls, push-ups, pull-ups and more.
A pull-up bar with multi-grip positions helps target various muscle groups. Anti-loosening nuts keep the rack and its components secure and prevent shaking while you’re moving. The sturdy steel frame structure supports up to 265 pounds and has rubber feet to keep it stable during workouts.
Features such as a fixed crossbar and adjustable steel tow bar make this a stable and versatile piece of equipment for your home gym. J-Hooks with non-slip pads keep weights securely in place.
-
Cons:
- Can be expanded by adding a utility bench and Olympic bar
- Multi-position overhead works various muscles
- Rubber base caps protect home gym flooring
- A bit bulky
- Doesn't come with an Olympic bar
- Lacks dedicated weight storage
The AMGYM Power Rack can be expanded by adding a utility bench and Olympic bars for even more versatility. When used without those optional accessories, the power rack is ideal for curls, pull-ups, squats, shrugs and more.
A multi-position overhead works various muscles in your arms, shoulders and back. The pull-up bar measures 1.25 inches in diameter. A weight capacity of 1,200 pounds means you can crush your PR’s without worrying about damaging the power rack in the process.
You’ll find four J-Hooks in total, including two small and two large hooks. The hooks are adjustable to 26 different height levels and will work with seven-foot Olympic bars. This power rack is suitable for users up to 6’4″ and comes with rubber base caps to protect your home gym flooring.
-
Cons:
- Dual-mounted safety spotter arms
- Pull-up bar supports up to 500 pounds
- J-Hooks can hold up to 800 pounds
- Doesn't come with weights
- Weight bench isn't included
- Lacks a dip bar
With a weight capacity of 800 pounds, the Kicode Power Rack is a heavy-duty piece of home gym equipment. The pull-up bar alone supports up to 500 pounds, while steel J-Hooks hold up to 800 pounds.
A high-grade steel frame adds an extra element of durability and stability. Dual-mounted safety spotter arms keep you safe as you chase PRs and strengthen your body.
This power rack features a multi-grip pull-up bar that can be used for wide, hammer and close-grip exercises. Non-slip rubber pads hold the power rack safely in place during workouts.
You can use this multi-function fitness rack for your favorite movements, from shrugs to wide curls to deadlifts, squats, chin-ups, pull-ups and more. If you have a weight bench, you can do flat, decline, and other types of bench presses.
-
Cons:
- Adjustable in 21 different positions
- Power cage is made with steel
- Comes with a low row attachment
- Relatively low maximum weight limit
- Pulley system isn't the best quality
- Prone to wobbling if not secured
Unlike many similarly priced power racks, this one comes with a lat pull attachment. You’ll also find a low row attachment, safety spotter and a pull-up bar. Not only is the pull-up bar made with steel for durability, it also has knurled grips to keep your hands from slipping. This power rack can be adjusted in 21 positions, with bar supports from 17 to 68 inches.
The maximum weight is 800 pounds for the safety bars. There’s a limit of 650 pounds using the bars inside the cage, and 500 pounds using the bars outside of the cage.
-
Cons:
- Comes in many different colors
- Powder coated finish for durability
- Made with 11 and 12-gauge steel
- Safety catches aren't included
- Doesn't come with band posts
- May wobble a bit with certain movements
This no-frills power rack is a solid choice if you’re after the best power rack for your budget. Aside from the fact that it stands 85 inches high, giving you plenty of clearance to do workouts without feeling cramped, the power rack is made with durable 11 and 12 gauge steel tubing for added stability.
The pull-up bar can support up to 750 pounds, while the weight capacity for catches is 500 pounds. Finding a place to store your extra weights isn’t an issue, as the exercise stand comes with built-in bar and weight storage.
If the standard steel look isn’t quite your style, you’ll find this power rack in a variety of fun colors. Adjustable J-cup catches make it easy to perform many different exercises.
Looking for a bit more than a bare bones power rack? Consider the CAP Barbell Full Cage Power Rack.
Which Is the Best Power Rack for Me?
Any power rack that encourages you to work out and enjoy the benefits of weight lifting is a worthwhile investment. In case you need a refresher, lifting weights can strengthen your bones and even prevent injuries, among other advantages, according to this Shape.com article.
Some power racks have a higher weight capacity, while others come with pull-up bars, lat pull-downs or other accessories to boost your fitness routine. For example, if you're looking for a power rack with a high weight capacity, check out the Force USA Monster G6 or the Valor Fitness BD-58. Both squat racks have a 1,000-pound capacity.
The Steelbody Strength Training Monster Cage and Fitness Reality X-Class Olympic Power Cage are versatile power racks with options such as lat pull-downs, pull-up bars and various attachments to boost your workouts.
You can also use the Steelbody cage for resistance band workouts. According to Self.com, resistance bands are an easy and affordable way to enjoy a full-body workout.
Which Cheap Power Rack Do You Suggest?
Power racks aren't the cheapest investment for your home gym, but it's certainly possible to find budget-friendly options. If you're on a tighter budget, we suggest taking a look at the CAP Barbell Power Rack or the Sunny Health & Fitness Power Rack.
Other affordable options include the PRx Performance Power Rack and the Titan Fitness T-2 rack, which is several inches shorter than most power racks on this list, making it well suited for smaller spaces and lower ceilings.
Which Power Racks Are Best for Heavy Use?
If you plan on using your power rack several times a week, or even on a daily basis, you'll want to make sure that it's built for the job. Many power racks are made with steel for durability. You'll also find racks that are powder coated for increased longevity.
Some of our favorite racks for heavy use include the TDS Mega Squat Rack, which features a durable steel tube construction, and the HulkFit Pro power rack, with its sturdy H-shape design.
The Valor Fitness Heavy Duty Power Rack is designated for light commercial use, as is the Fitness Reality X-Class Olympic Power Cage.
See Also:
- 11 Best Dumbbells: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 9 Best Rowing Machines: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 11 Best Exercise Mats for Home Fitness
