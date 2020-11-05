11 Best Power Racks: Compare & Save

Its overall value aside, the most impressive feature of this power rack is its maximum 805-pound barbell weight capacity. That’s enough for even the most experienced users to enjoy high-quality workouts. The power rack is made with durable steel and has a powder-coated finish.

An adjustable and reversible pull-up bar allows for up to eight different positions, including wide and narrow grips. The rack also has safety lock latches to keep you safe even during solo workouts.

If you’re into resistance band workouts, you can attach the bands using any of the six band points. This power rack can store Olympic plates and fits Olympic bars up to seven feet.

While this power rack’s 805-pound weight capacity is impressive enough, you can jump up to the Sunny Health & Fitness Power and Squat Rack, which supports up to 880 pounds.