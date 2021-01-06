15 Best Resistance Bands for Workouts

Skip the gym, or augment a workout session with a resistance band. You can even use resistance bands with your favorite home gym equipment , such as a Pilates reformer or vibrating platform. From basic weight training to more advanced workouts, here are the best resistance bands for home workouts.

What Are Some Resistance Band Benefits?

When you use resistance bands for working out, you're using resistance to complete various movements. Most bands also require you to use some level of resistance throughout each exercise, which can make this type of resistance workout even more challenging than a weight-lifting session.

According to Self.com, this constant resistance continuously puts pressure and tension on your muscles over an extended period of time, meaning they don't get to rest until the exercise is complete.

Resistance bands are versatile and affordable, making them a must for any home gym. You can use resistance bands on their own or combined with other pieces of equipment, such as vibration machines or your favorite Pilates reformer.

Which Are the Best Resistance Bands for Glutes?

Resistance bands can be used for any major muscle group, including your glutes. Whether you're gearing up for the summer or are simply trying to stay in shape, it's easy to activate your glutes with one or more resistance bands.

Our list includes a variety of resistance bands for legs and glutes, including the Te-Rich and Victorem booty bands sets. These sets stand out for their circular bands, which are ideal for the butt and legs, and a slip-free design that keeps the bands firmly in place during workouts.

Can I Use Resistance Bands for Hip Exercises?

Just as resistance bands are great for your glutes, they're equally helpful for the hips. In fact, the author of this Shape.com article recommends spending extra time on hip strength if you tend to sit for prolonged periods of time, whether it's because you have a desk job, spend a lot of time behind the wheel or even suffer from poor posture.

