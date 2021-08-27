11 Best Running Watches with Music

You can store music, podcasts and audiobooks directly to the Apple Watch Series 6 so that you stay entertained without a phone. All Series 6 watches have a 32GB storage capacity, so you can listen to thousands of your favorite songs during workouts. It’s by far the greatest storage capacity out of any music watch on our list.

If you prefer to leave your phone at home, the GPS + Cellular model is right for you. With this combination, you can text, call and even get directions without a phone. You can also stream Apple Music for hours of entertainment and summon Siri to answer questions on the go. A less expensive GPS model is also available, but you’ll need a phone to call and text.

As with Apple’s popular laptops for professionals, its Series 6 watch is loaded with features you might not know you ever needed, but will probably be glad to have. One example is Apple Fitness+, which goes beyond the standard metrics found on most sports watches. With this fitness app, you can enjoy a personalized experience with access to workouts from renowned trainers to an array of workouts to get your heart pumping, including yoga and HIIT. This water-resistant smartwatch also tracks laps as you swim.

To ensure you’re getting accurate results, integrated sensors reliably track your performance so that you know just how hard you’ve worked. You’ll need to pay to use Fitness+, but the extra expense could be worth it if you want instant access to various high-quality exercise videos with workouts that can be conveniently done at home.

Outside of fitness, the Series 6 is equally adept at monitoring your overall health. It uses advanced health metrics to monitor your heart rate and alerts if low, high or irregular rhythms are detected. When used alongside the ECG app, you can record an ECG and any accompanying symptoms. If heart rate irregularities arise, you and your doctor can use this information to further evaluate your health.

If there’s one area where the feature-rich Series 6 doesn’t excel, it’s battery life. While most running watches with music have batteries that last up to several days, you’ll only get up to 18 hours per charge with this Apple watch. However, you can conveniently charge it at night with a Series 6 charging dock to ensure it’s ready to go when you wake up.