11 Best Running Watches with Music

Instead of pulling out your phone every time you want to play or skip a song, you can enjoy uninterrupted listening with these best running watches with music. Some watches have internal storage for thousands of songs, while others have wrist-based controls to play and skip songs once your phone is connected. From Apple to Garmin to Samsung and more, these fitness watches with music will keep you feeling powerful and motivated.
Shopping for new running shoes? Check out our favorite ethically-made running shoes for eco-friendly options.
1. Apple Watch Series 6 with Sport BandPrice: $379.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large storage capacity for music, podcasts and audiobooks
- Cellular model can receive calls and texts without a phone
- Can monitor heart rate rhythms
- Fitness+ costs extra
- Doesn't have a skin temperature sensor
- Disappointing battery life
You can store music, podcasts and audiobooks directly to the Apple Watch Series 6 so that you stay entertained without a phone. All Series 6 watches have a 32GB storage capacity, so you can listen to thousands of your favorite songs during workouts. It’s by far the greatest storage capacity out of any music watch on our list.
If you prefer to leave your phone at home, the GPS + Cellular model is right for you. With this combination, you can text, call and even get directions without a phone. You can also stream Apple Music for hours of entertainment and summon Siri to answer questions on the go. A less expensive GPS model is also available, but you’ll need a phone to call and text.
As with Apple’s popular laptops for professionals, its Series 6 watch is loaded with features you might not know you ever needed, but will probably be glad to have. One example is Apple Fitness+, which goes beyond the standard metrics found on most sports watches. With this fitness app, you can enjoy a personalized experience with access to workouts from renowned trainers to an array of workouts to get your heart pumping, including yoga and HIIT. This water-resistant smartwatch also tracks laps as you swim.
To ensure you’re getting accurate results, integrated sensors reliably track your performance so that you know just how hard you’ve worked. You’ll need to pay to use Fitness+, but the extra expense could be worth it if you want instant access to various high-quality exercise videos with workouts that can be conveniently done at home.
Outside of fitness, the Series 6 is equally adept at monitoring your overall health. It uses advanced health metrics to monitor your heart rate and alerts if low, high or irregular rhythms are detected. When used alongside the ECG app, you can record an ECG and any accompanying symptoms. If heart rate irregularities arise, you and your doctor can use this information to further evaluate your health.
If there’s one area where the feature-rich Series 6 doesn’t excel, it’s battery life. While most running watches with music have batteries that last up to several days, you’ll only get up to 18 hours per charge with this Apple watch. However, you can conveniently charge it at night with a Series 6 charging dock to ensure it’s ready to go when you wake up.
Find more Apple Watch Series 6 with Sport Band information and reviews here.
2. Garmin vivoactive 4S SmartwatchPrice: $264.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Phone-free GPS and music playback
- Animated preloaded workouts are easy to follow
- Has over 20 preloaded sports apps
- GPS connectivity can be slow
- Listening to music drains the battery quickly
- Wireless charging isn't available
As with the Apple Watch Series 6, you can download playlists and podcasts directly onto the Garmin vivoactive 4S to stay entertained during workouts. Although you don’t have to bring your phone along, you’ll need an active Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music account to enjoy this feature. This watch offers nearly 4GB of storage space, which isn’t quite as much as some of its competitors. Still, you can store up to 500 songs for hours of phone-free listening.
Until the Garmin vivoactive 4S, there have been very few fitness watches for runners with smaller wrists. This compact Garmin comes in 40 and 45-millimeter case sizes to better fit a wider range of runners. Runners with larger wrists can opt for the regular Garmin vivoactive 4, which is available in a 45mm case.
As a runner with smaller wrists, I was so relieved to finally find a GPS running watch that actually fits yet is large enough to still be functional. It’s sleek and has a generous 1.1-inch touchscreen that’s large enough to clearly see any information you need during workouts. You’ll want all that screen space to take advantage of features such as animated workouts and over 30 preloaded sports apps. Durable Corning Gorilla Glass 3 withstands rugged outdoor adventures and protects the sunlight-visible display during your favorite activities.
This Garmin watch pairs with various wireless earbuds for indoor and outdoor workouts. I use the Back Bay Runner 60 Wireless Running Earbuds, which are ideally sized for smaller ears. However, there are many other wireless running earbuds you can use for hands-free listening. Pairing the headphones is relatively quick and easy, and can be done directly from the watch.
Although the vivoactive 4S is rugged and waterproof to endure challenging weather conditions, it’s equally suited for indoor workouts. You can use it to track treadmill and indoor track workouts. This watch also connects with various gym equipment, including studio and home elliptical and cardio machines, to accurately measure your heart rate, calories burned and other metrics.
The vivoactive 4S tracks advanced health metrics to give you a clearer picture of your overall health. You can monitor your blood oxygen saturation throughout the day and track your stress levels, with relaxation reminders to help calm you down. Advanced sleep monitoring breaks down various sleep stages to provide you with accurate data about your health.
Without listening to music or using GPS, the battery can last up to seven days. However, it only lasts for a few hours in GPS mode with music. Unlike Fitbit Sense, quick charging isn’t available for this watch.
If you don’t need a small watch, the Garmin Venu Sq Music is another option. You can also store music onto this watch for hands-free listening. The 4GB storage capacity is about the same as the vivoactive 4S.
Garmin makes another sports watch for smaller wrists, the Garmin Venu 2. It’s slightly larger than the vivoactive 4 and has more color options. It’s also water-resistant for swimming and tracks altitude changes – a feature the vivoactive 4 doesn’t offer.
Find more Garmin vivoactive 4S Smartwatch information and reviews here.
3. Fitbit Sense Advanced SmartwatchPrice: $298.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A 12-minute charge supplies enough battery power for the entire day
- High and low heart rate notifications
- Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free communication
- Only Android users can send text replies
- Fitbit only offers three band colors
- Lacks on-board music storage
The Fitbit Sense is an advanced smartwatch that’s loaded with fitness and health tracking features to keep you in top shape. It also works with many of your favorite music and podcasts subscription services for hours of entertainment. You can play music through Pandora or Deezer, and use wrist-based Spotify controls to easily access motivational playlists to keep you going.
If you’re disappointed about the lack of music storage, check out the Fitbit Versa 2. There’s enough room to store over 300 songs on the watch using your Spotify, Deezer or Pandora subscription. This waterproof Fitbit for swimming also has swim tracking, built-in Alexa and 24/7 heart rate monitoring.
Hands-free music listening isn’t the only reason many runners prefer the Fitbit Sense. You can set alarms, check the weather and more directly from your wrist with built-in Alexa or Google Assistant. Sense also has built-in GPS, so you can accurately track runs and other workouts without your phone. After you’re done, simply upload your workout data to the app to visualize how much ground you covered with a post-exercise map.
The app-based workout intensity map also shows your heart rate zones during each workout. Active Zone Minutes keep you on track with the CDC’s recommended activity guidelines of at least 150 minutes of moderate activity every week. They’re unique to your fitness level and age. You don’t even need to be running or working out to boost your daily Active Zone Minutes, as you’ll earn more every time your heart rate increases.
You can’t ditch your phone entirely if you want to take advantage of certain features, including listening to music. You’ll also need a phone nearby to receive calls, texts and app alerts. Sense’s built-in microphone and Bluetooth lets you take calls directly from your wrist.
With several advanced health metrics available, Sense tracks intimate details to give you a better idea of your overall health. For example, you’ll receive alerts if your heart rate is too low or high.
The compatible ECG app can even monitor for atrial fibrillation and share the results with your doctor. Other advanced health metrics include SpO2 monitoring and a wrist-based skin temperature sensor.
This waterproof Fitbit for swimming tracks laps in the pool and is water-resistant up to 50 meters, so you can safely run in the rain and shower without removing the fitness tracker. A waterproof hub protects delicate sensors and other components for long-lasting performance.
Although Fitbit advertises a six-day battery life, that number can fluctuate based on several factors. For example, it drops to just 12 hours with continuous GPS. Features such as wrist-based calls and an always-on display mode also require more battery. The good news is that you can get up to 24 hours of charge with just 12 minutes of recharging.
Find more Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch information and reviews here.
-
4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4Price: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Advanced health and fitness features, including fall detection
- Available in LTE and Bluetooth models
- Full-color always-on display
- Limited color options
- Only automatically recognizes six activities
- Battery life isn't very impressive
If you want a smartwatch that doesn’t require a phone to play music, check out the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Spotify has long been Samsung’s preferred music streaming service, although you can also stream your favorite content through YouTube Music.
With Spotify offline playback, you can download podcasts, playlists and albums and listen to them without an internet connection. To ensure your content is ready when you need it, simply download it to the watch by tapping a button. You can also stream content through YouTube Music and select whichever genre, artist or playlist you prefer during your next workout.
The Galaxy Watch 4 has a 16GB capacity, which is plenty to store thousands of your favorite songs. There’s also ample processing power to summon Google Assistant or Bixby to help with directions, check the latest weather forecast and more. You can access a wide range of apps, including health and fitness programs to prioritize your health and wellness.
As a runner, you’ll benefit from more advanced technology than just simple step tracking and heart rate monitoring. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 offers advanced coaching to keep your goals within reach, even when you’re running alone. It even provides VO2 Max readings to monitor your oxygen levels and give you a more precise overview of your current heart and lung endurance. Features such as GPS tracking to accurately record your pace and distance and fall detection provide peace of mind on solo runs.
Coaching sessions aren’t just limited to running, either. This smart fitness watch automatically recognizes six popular exercises, including indoor rowing and swimming. If you don’t mind keeping your smartphone handy, you can benefit from live coaching sessions to help you stay fit and motivated. Feeling competitive? Compete against your friends in Group Challenges, even if you’re working out separately.
This Samsung watch is available with Bluetooth and LTE connectivity. If you opt for the Bluetooth model, you’ll need your phone nearby if you want to talk, text and stream content. The Galaxy Watch 4 acts as an extension of your smartphone and conveniently keeps you in the loop so you don’t have to interrupt your workout to see whether you’ve missed a call or text. LTE connectivity allows you to use these features without a phone, but it costs more than the Bluetooth watch.
Instead of offering a specific number, Samsung’s website simply says this watch has a multi-day battery life. In our experience, that means you can probably expect it to last up to 40 hours with regular use. As with any other smart fitness watch, that number will be lower if you continuously stream music or use GPS. The Bluetooth and LTE versions come with wireless chargers for convenient recharging. Besides the watch, you can also charge your Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 to ensure your favorite devices are ready to go when you wake up.
Find more Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 information and reviews here.
5. MorePro 18 SportswatchPros:
Cons:
- Can be used to track pool and open water swims
- Automatically tracks sleep cycles
- Red compass needle keeps you on track
- Doesn't have GPS
- Average battery life
- Can't store music
The affordable MorePro 18 proves that you don’t have to splurge to get a fitness watch that’s packed with features. You can control your music directly from your wrist and access other features through the accompanying app. Instead of opening up the app to change songs or lower the volume, you can conveniently tap corresponding buttons on your wrist.
With 18 sports modes, you can quickly select your favorite activities and begin recording. Options include running, hiking, cycling, yoga, dancing, soccer, basketball and table tennis. You can also track swimming workouts in the pool or open water. With a 5 ATM water rating, the MorePro 18 withstands pressure up to 50 meters and can be worn when snorkeling and diving into the water.
This fitness watch does more than just record workouts and keep you on top of your fitness goals. It’s a health tracker that monitors your heart health and SpO2 and can alert you to any changes in your health. You can even monitor for heart rhythms that are slower or faster than normal, and irregular heart rhythms, using the accompanying app. A normal heart rate is between 60 and 100 times per minute, according to the Mayo Clinic.
As you sleep, the MorePro 18 continues to monitor your sleep patterns and habits. You’ll know how much time you’re spending in each sleep cycle to give you a better idea of your overall health. The app even suggests ways to improve your sleep quality for a better night’s rest.
This watch lacks GPS, but it has a red needle that points north for guidance if you get lost when you’re out. The battery lasts three to five days, depending on usage. Since you don’t have to worry about draining the battery with music and GPS, the MorePro18 lasts longer per charge than some of the best running watches with music from leading manufacturers.
Find more MorePro 18 Sportswatch information and reviews here.
6. SoundPEATS Watch Pro1Price: $46.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Battery lasts up to 10 days per charge
- Convenient wrist-based music controls
- Displays call and text message reminders
- Doesn't have built-in GPS or music
- Wireless charging isn't available
- Can't reply to messages or calls
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly premium fitness tracker with wrist-based controls, check out the SoundPeats Watch Pro1. You can’t store your music, but you can quickly access essential controls to skip, play and pause songs directly from your wrist.
Most functions require a phone and the accompanying app to unlock every feature. For example, you’ll need your smartphone on hand to track your workouts and distance using GPS. You’ll also want a phone nearby to access playlists and your favorite content. Stay connected with smart notifications such as calls and texts. You can see each notification on your wrist, although you can’t answer calls or reply to messages.
One advantage of relying on your phone for these features is that the battery on this watch lasts quite a long time. SoundPeats claims it will run up to 10 days per charge with normal use and up to 30 days in standby mode. If you don’t want to worry about recharging your battery every one to two days, the Pro1 could be a good fit.
With 13 available sports modes, you can easily track your favorite workouts. Options include outdoor and indoor running, yoga, rides on your electric step-through bicycle, yoga and more. Pro1 is water-resistant and can safely be worn when swimming.
Besides real-time heart rate monitoring when you’re active and resting, Pro1 provides a more comprehensive health picture by also tracking your sleep activity. You can find a detailed analysis of your sleep patterns in the accompanying app.
Although this running watch with music only comes in one size, you can adjust the wristband from 5.9 to 9.0 inches for a secure fit. Its sleek rounded edges are a welcome departure from the boxier designs found on many other fitness watches. However, a larger watch with a boxier shape is also available if that’s what you prefer.
Find more SoundPEATS Watch Pro1 information and reviews here.
7. YAMAY SmartwatchPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Battery lasts up to 10 days per charge
- Wrist-based music controls
- Available GPS tracking with a phone
- Wireless charging isn't available
- Limited watch faces
- Instructions aren't very user-friendly
One of many practical features the YAMAY smart fitness watch offers is wrist-based music controls, so you don’t need to take out your phone every time you want to skip a song. You can also play and pause tracks without missing a step.
You can keep closer track of your overall health and stay on top of your daily fitness goals with features such as all-day steps and calorie counting. This watch automatically monitors your heart rate 24/7 and takes measurements every five minutes for accurate results. For your convenience, your heart rate data is displayed directly on the screen. You’ll also find a more detailed graph in the accompanying app.
Multiple sports modes are available to accurately track data during your favorite exercises. With nine available modes, you can record outdoor and indoor running workouts, outdoor rides and spinning workouts, hiking, yoga and more. GPS tracking is available through the app, so you can record your pace and distance if you want to bring your phone along. An IP68 waterproof rating makes this YAMAY fitness watch safe for swimming and showering.
A comfortable, adjustable wristband makes it easier to wear this watch 24/7 for detailed health monitoring. You can wear it to bed at night to track your sleep cycles. Even the best sleep tracking technology can’t replace a sleep study, but it can give you a better idea of how much you’re sleeping. This watch automatically tracks your sleep and analyzes the data so that you can better understand your overall sleep quality.
Smart notifications, including message and app alerts, help you stay connected as you exercise. The battery on this watch lasts up to 10 days with regular use. Since it doesn’t have built-in GPS or storage, you can get up to a week of use per charge.
8. Amazfit Bip S Lite SmartwatchPros:
Cons:
- Transflective technology improves screen clarity in bright light
- Ideal for pool and open water swimming
- Tracks sleep patterns for overall health
- Lacks GPS functionality
- App is very basic
- Limited color options
The Amazfit Bip S Lite features a long-lasting battery that can get up to 30 days per charge for extended use. Power optimization technology means you can go without your charger for nearly a month, even with frequent use.
One big reason the battery lasts so long is that this watch doesn’t have music storage. However, there are wrist-based controls to easily skip and play songs without needing to take your phone out. You’ll need your phone nearby to stream music, podcasts and other content.
It also lacks GPS functionality. If you want built-in GPS and other features such as Amazon Alexa and advanced health metrics, check out the Amazfit Bip U Pro. It has a nine-day battery life and more advanced health metrics, but is slightly heavier and bulkier than the Bip S Lite.
Similar to many of the best waterproof Fitbits, the Bip S Lite can be worn when swimming to track pool and open water workouts. It’s not just for swimming, either, as it offers up to 14 sports modes to track workouts such as cycling, running, walking, weightlifting and yoga. This smartwatch weighs just 30 grams and is comfortable enough for 24/7 use.
Whether you’re working out or just chilling, this Amazfit sports watch tracks your heart rate to give you a better idea of your overall health. It will even alert you if it detects that your heart rate is too high. The Bip S Lite also tracks your sleep habits, including the amount of time spent in deep and light sleep, to give you an accurate sense of your sleep patterns.
An always-on color display clearly shows the screen indoors and outside, even on a sunny day. Transflective technology actually improves clarity in brighter light, so the screen is even easier to read outdoors. It’s even backlit for easy visibility at night.
Find more Amazfit Bip S Lite Smartwatch information and reviews here.
9. Wahoo ELEMNT Rival GPS WatchPrice: $379.99Pros:
Cons:
- Convenient USB rechargeable battery
- Accurate optical heart rate technology
- Connects to bike computers, sensors and more with ANT+ and Bluetooth
- Lacks an alarm clock
- Doesn't track sleep
- Music controls are only available for iOS users
Although the ELEMNT RIVAL Multisport Watch from Wahoo has many convenient smart features, it’s primarily designed for athletes who want to focus on their performance. If you’re looking for a multi-sport watch with onboard music storage, you’ll be disappointed to know that you’ll need to carry your phone if you want to listen to your favorite content. However, wrist-based music controls let you easily change songs and adjust the volume when your phone is paired.
While Wahoo’s popular indoor bike trainers are renowned for their connectivity and smart features, RIVAL takes a more performance-oriented approach. One of its most refined features is advanced optical heart rate technology that accurately monitors your heart rate during workouts. As with the best Bluetooth heart rate monitor straps, you’ll receive precise and instant feedback to gauge your current fitness level and cardiovascular health. A heart rate monitor provides individualized details about which type of energy source you’re using during your workouts to help you train smarter and more effectively, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
You can precisely record indoor and outdoor workouts to keep close tabs on crucial training data throughout the year. Wear the watch during outdoor runs, indoor treadmill training sessions, studio or home spin workouts, outdoor rides and general training. With dual-band ANT+ and Bluetooth technology, you can connect your RIVAL to your favorite power meters, speed and cadence sensors, heart rate monitors and other fitness equipment.
If you’re into triathlons, you can even connect your RIVAL and ELEMNT GPS cycling computer to ensure precious seconds aren’t wasted during your next competition. Touchless transition technology lets you start recording your triathlon with the push of a button. RIVAL automatically switches tracking modes as you complete each leg of your triathlon, so you can completely focus on your performance from start to finish.
Although this GPS watch is lighter on connectivity features than some of its competitors, you can still stay in touch during workouts. As long as you have your smartphone, you’ll receive text, call and email notifications. You can easily turn this feature off if you prefer to disconnect for a while.
You can expect the USB rechargeable battery to last up to 14 hours in smartwatch mode. That number drops to just 24 hours with continuous GPS, which is still quite generous compared to similar watches.
Find more Wahoo ELEMNT Rival GPS Watch information and reviews here.
10. Willful SmartwatchPrice: $33.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wrist-based adjustable music and volume controls
- Displays incoming calls, messages and app alerts
- Functions as an alarm clock, stopwatch and timer
- Can't answer or send texts
- Not recommended for ocean swimming
- Doesn't have GPS
You’ll find many convenient wrist-based controls with the Willful smartwatch, including music controls to play, pause and skip songs. You can also adjust the volume once the watch syncs with your smartphone. Although this Willful watch lacks onboard storage, you’ll want to bring your phone along to unlock many other features to track your fitness.
This fitness watch works with iOS and Android phones, so you can easily download the accompanying app. Through the app, you can receive smart notifications, including incoming calls, calendar alerts and notifications. You’ll receive a vibration alert and see incoming notifications on the screen, although you can’t directly reply.
An IP68 waterproof rating means you can wear this smartwatch when swimming laps or running in the rain. However, it isn’t suitable for diving or swimming in the ocean. Besides swimming, the watch tracks exercises such as yoga, walking, hiking, cycling and general fitness. Built-in GPS isn’t available, but you can use your phone to record your route if you prefer.
The Willful smartwatch works throughout the day and night to give you a comprehensive overview of your health. During the day, it measures your heart rate every five minutes, both at rest and during workouts. At night, the watch automatically monitors and analyzes your sleep and tells you how much time you’re spending in light and deep sleep cycles.
With three available brightness levels, you can adjust the display so that it’s easier to read outdoors or inside. The highest setting is clearly visible on a sunny day. Unlike some of the pricier running watches with music, though, this one only has four watch faces.
On average, the battery lasts around seven days per charge with regular use and up to 30 days in standby mode. Even when the battery runs low, it only takes around 2.5 hours to recharge.
11. Motast Smartwatch & Fitness TrackerPros:
Cons:
- Four adjustable screen brightness settings
- Over 20 available sports modes
- Displays text and app notifications
- Lacks wrist-based volume control
- Doesn't have a timer
- Band material isn't very durable
If you’re looking for a fitness watch with a larger display, consider this Motast smartwatch with a 1.69-inch screen. The full-touch LCD color display clearly shows details such as steps, heart rate, calories burned and distance covered. A smaller 1.4-inch version is also available.
Having a larger screen makes it easy to see the various available functions, including music controls on your wrist. You can control your music playback as long as your phone is nearby and stay in touch on the go with call notifications, text alerts and app notifications. You can’t actually reply, but you can clearly see notifications at a glance.
Whether you’re indoors or outside, you can adjust the screen brightness for enhanced visibility. On the brightest setting, the screen is easily visible in direct sunlight. There are four total levels of brightness for your convenience.
Some smartwatches only offer 10 sports modes at the most, but this Motast watch has 24 sports modes. Options include climbing, cycling, yoga, dancing, tennis, basketball and more. With an IP68 rating, this swim-proof watch withstands workouts in the pool. You can also wear it outside when it’s raining.
To better understand your current fitness level and overall physical health, the watch monitors your heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen. You can check your fat burn, cardio and peak cardio zones to see how intense your workouts are and plan future exercises to match your current fitness level.
Find more Motast Smartwatch & Fitness Tracker information and reviews here.
Can You Play Music on a GPS Watch?
All of the GPS watches on our list allow you to play music, either through onboard storage or using wrist-based controls.
You can save more money by choosing a more basic watch with wrist-based controls. Many GPS watches on our list fall into this category and are great if you're not interested in an entirely phone-free experience.
The options dwindle (and are more expensive) if you really want onboard music storage. You could end up spending a few hundred dollars on a fitness watch with built-in music and GPS. However, the tradeoff is that you don't need to bring your smartphone on your next endurance run or electric MTB ride.
We've handpicked the best watches with built-in storage to help you decide whether it's a worthy investment. Whether you're aiming for a new running PR or doing an extended workout on your functional trainer, these fitness smartwatches offer uninterrupted entertainment. Keep reading to find out more about the best running watches with music storage.
Which Smartwatches Can Store Music?
Several smartwatches can store music. Imagine leaving your smartphone at home as you run, bike or even swim with the Garmin vivoactive 4S, Apple Watch Series 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.
Out of all these watches, the Apple Watch Series 6 has the largest storage capacity. You don't have access to all 32GB of space, but it's much more than the 16GB Galaxy Watch 4 and the 4GB vivoactive 4S.
If you're able to ditch your smartphone while staying connected and listening to music, you can enjoy a wider range of activities.
For example, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 stores thousands of songs and podcasts, and doubles as a water-resistant smartwatch for swimming. You can stay entertained for hours while tracking laps in the pool. We highly recommend a durable pair of swim-proof Bluetooth earbuds for water-based activities.
Do Any Garmin Watches Play Music?
Several Garmin watches play music. Some have internal storage to hold thousands of your favorite songs, podcasts and carefully curated playlists. Others put touchscreen controls within reach.
One of our favorites is the vivoactive 4S, which can hold up to 500 songs and comfortably fits smaller wrists. It uses the same time-tested Garmin GPS technology to reliably track your pace and distance.
Many other Garmin watches have music storage, including the Venu Sq Music Edition and the fēnix 6X Pro Solar Edition. The Solar Edition gets a power boost from the sun, so you can use the watch for longer periods of time without worrying about running out of battery.
More price-conscious runners might prefer the Forerunner 645 Music or Forerunner 245 Music watches.
