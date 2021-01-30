15 Best Softboards for Surfing

Summer is officially here, and for surfers, summer means the end of large winter north swells and the start of small summer surf. Nothing beats spending long, hot summer days at the beach. And what better way to spend your time at the beach than in the surf? If you’re looking for the perfect board to ride out the long summer flat spells with, you may want to consider a softboard. Softboards aren’t just for beginner surfers, many high-performance softboard models can turn any small wave day into a memorable surf session.

Dive into our buyer’s guide to find a new board for the kids, a great learning board, or the perfect small wave board for summer.