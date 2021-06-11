11 Best Sustainable Running Shoes

One of the best sustainable running shoes available right now is the popular Allbird Tree Dashers, which is also available for men. At first glance, it’s a colorful and sleek shoe that pairs nicely with your favorite compression leggings and running shorts. But there’s more to this eco-friendly shoe than its good looks, as it’s packed with sustainable and ethically sourced materials.

Tree Dashers feature renewable materials such as a single-piece upper derived from eucalyptus trees and a dual-density midsole made with carbon-negative green EVA. The midsole is constructed with sugarcane sourced from southern Brazil. According to Allbirds, the company chose sugarcane because it’s entirely renewable and effectively removes carbon from the atmosphere.

A single plastic recycled bottle yields one pair of laces for each pair of Allbirds. The Tree Dashers feature castor bean oil sockliners, which give off less carbon than foam made with petroleum. Naturally sourced merino wool wicks moisture and regulate temperatures. It’s also breathable for maximum comfort on warmer days. Merino wool heel lining supports your feet while you run.

It’s hard not to notice the flared outsole, which improves pronation control and stability. Traction pads sourced from natural rubber confidently grip various surfaces. Each pair of Tree Dashers arrives in a box made with 90 percent recycled cardboard.

With a 7mm heel-toe drop, the Allbirds Tree Dasher caters slightly more towards runners with tight Achilles tendons or who strike the ground with their heels first. This neutral running shoe is cushioned in the appropriate places and provides light stability.

Tree Dasher was rigorously tested by runners of all abilities over a year to ensure it could withstand the demands of every athlete. Whether you prefer to run on the pavement or trails, these flexible shoes won’t restrict your natural movements. We also like the fact that they’re machine washable.

If you’re out running rain or shine, consider the Allbird Wool Dasher Mizzles. They’re made with sustainable merino wool and weather-resistant technology to keep your feet dry when it’s raining or snowing.