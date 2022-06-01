Bet $5, Automatically Win $200 on Any Game This Week

Eager to get into sports betting and don’t want to wait for football season to jump in? You’ll have a hard time finding a better opportunity than this week.

The Celtics and Warriors will tip off Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The NHL playoffs are in full swing, as is regular-season baseball. And our partners at FanDuel Sportsbook have sweetened the pot with one of the best promos they’ve had in a while.

If you sign up here and make an initial deposit, you can turn $5 into $200 merely by placing a bet. Bet $5 on any game and you’ll automatically win $200 even if your team loses. The promo is live now and runs all the way through June 21.

FanDuel Sportsbook is live in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming, with plans in place to launch in additional states over the next year. If you’re not in one of these states, go here and click the link to sign up for email updates on upcoming state launches.

In essence, you’re guaranteed to hit on a bet with 40/1 odds. If sports betting is live in your state and you’ve been waiting for the right time to get some extra skin in the game, this is as good a chance as you’re likely to get for a while.

Celtics-Warriors is an obvious choice for your first bet. But there are plenty of other options to consider. The FanDuel promo is good for any bet in any sport.

Betting Celtics-Warriors? I break down some of the odds and lines in the video at the top of this post.

I’ve been bullish on the Celtics for a few months, dating back to February, when they were starting to play well but were still a +270 longshot. One reason why? Fivethirtyeight’s RAPTOR model had the C’s as the favorite to win the championship all the way back then.

And RAPTOR *loves* the Celtics to beat the Warriors, giving Boston an 80% chance to win the series, and a 53% chance to win Game 1 on Thursday night in San Francisco. That could make the Celtics, who are +135 underdogs to win the series and four-point underdogs (+142 money line to win) in Game 1, a good value play.