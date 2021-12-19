Giants vs. Cowboys Odds & Betting Line

While it appears it’s a matchup of two teams going in opposite directions, Cowboys vs. Giants is always Cowboys vs. Giants.

New York (4-9 overall) hosts Dallas (9-4 overall) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

And if you’re going to the game and want to place a few online bets with the FanDuel Sportsbook, you’re in luck. That’s because New Jersey is one of 12 states that have legalized online sports betting.

In addition to New Jersey, online sports betting is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. You need to be at least 21 years old and physically present in a legal state to place bets online.

Yet it doesn’t matter if you don’t live in a legalized state. As long as you’re 21 and present in a legal state, you’re good to go. Also, keep your eyes and ears open as more and more states are pushing to legalize online sports betting.

If you’re new to FanDuel, a Heavy partner, it’s easy to set up. Simply create a FanDuel Sportsbook account, deposit funds into the account (there is a $10 minimum deposit), and you’re ready to place bets.

Bet now with FanDuel

Giants-Cowboys Odds

Giants-Cowboys odds, per the FanDuel Sportsbook:

Point Spread: Dallas Cowboys (-11.5)

Total (Over/Under): 44.5

Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys -550 — New York Giants +410

Dallas is 10-3 against the spread (ATS) this season, including a 44-20 win as 7-point favorites vs. the Giants back in October. The Cowboys are also 6-1 ATS on the road and the Giants are 6-7 overall and 3-3 at home against the spread.

The Cowboys have covered the point spread in 7 of the past 9 games against the Giants.

In the past 10 games, the G-Men have been 10.5-point underdogs two other times. They lost both games straight up (SU), but covered in one of them (20-17 loss to the Chiefs). This line is the Cowboys’ largest as a favorite since last month’s 30-16 home loss to the Broncos when Denver was a 10-point underdog.

For the total, Dallas is 6-7 overall and 2-5 on the road, while New York is 4-8-1 on the season and 0-5-1 at home.

The Giants and Cowboys have been putting up the points in their recent games against each other with the OVER hitting in 5 of the past 6 meetings.

Over the past 5 games this season, Dallas is averaging 27.8 points per game, while N.Y. is at just 15.2 PPG over that span.

The point spread, total, and moneyline aren’t the only bets you can wager on for this game. No, not at all. In fact, there are dozens of other available bets like parlays and props. There are also quarter and half bets, all types of scoring bets, Same Game Parlays, numerous total bets, and much more.

Bet now with FanDuel

Giants-Cowboys News & Notes

The Giants quarterback situation is far from ideal. Daniel Jones (neck) is still not cleared for contact and Mike Glennon hasn’t exactly been lighting it up. Glennon did face the Cowboys in the first meeting, completing 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Giants lost 44-20.

There have been rumblings that the Giants could give Jake Fromm some playing time Sunday. Fromm, a former fifth-round pick out of Georgia by the Bills in 2020, has yet to play in a regular-season game during his young career.

New York is also having a tough time getting the run game going, with Saquon Barkley averaging just 42.1 yards per game on 3.8 yards per carry.

And, like most teams around the league, the Giants are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and have moved to remote operations.

As for the Cowboys, they enter with the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL, but team owner Jerry Jones admitted QB Dak Prescott is in a bit of a “slump,” although he did so tentatively. Prescott has thrown for 3,381 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the season, though with just a 4:5 TD to INT ratio over the past 4 games.

Dallas is led defensively by rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who is having a monster year with 12 sacks, 57 solo tackles, and 3 forced fumbles.

Bet now with FanDuel