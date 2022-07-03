Place a ‘No Sweat First Bet’ on the NBA This Summer

The season may be over, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of opportunities to bet on the NBA. Dreaming of the 2022-23 season? You can bet on who will win conference championships or the NBA title. Want some live game action? Heavy’s partners at FanDuel Sportsbook have point spreads on summer league games, too.

And if you’re new to sports betting and haven’t yet set up an account, FanDuel Sportsbook has an offer you might want to consider: A “no sweat first bet” where if you lose your first bet, you’ll get a refund in free bets of up to $1,000. (The amount of the refund depends on how big your bet is. Bet $10 and lose, you’ll get $10 in free bets. Bet $100 and lose, you’ll get $1,000 in free bets. The same pattern holds, up to $1,000.)

FanDuel Sportsbook is live in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennslyvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Claiming the offer is simple:

Go here to create an account. Make a deposit. Place your first bet. As big NBA fans, we enjoy taking a way-too-early look. at those 2022-23 futures. And we like the idea of having a little skin in the game for summer league action as well. But the “no sweat bet” offer isn’t limited to the NBA. You can bet on baseball, golf, soccer, UFC, WNBA, or any number of other leagues and events.

Bet Now

With NBA offseason odds in full swing, we’ve already seen some movement in the 2022-23 title odds. Most prominently, the defending Eastern Conference champion Celtics became the favorite to win the title when they traded for Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon last week. Boston is +500 — bet $100 to win $500 — to win its first title since 2008.

The Bucks and Suns — the two teams that met in the 2021 Finals — are close behind at +600, while the defending champion Warriors are at +650.

Want some summer league action? There are two games on the slate today: Heat-Kings and Lakers-Warriors. Check out the summer league lines here.