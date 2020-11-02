7 Best Bike Rollers for Indoor Cycling

Once you’ve mastered the balancing act of bike rollers, your mind and body will be engaged throughout the entire workout. Unlike a bike trainer , which secures your bike’s rear-wheel in place, bike rollers require you to hold a straight line. If you’re up for the challenge, here are the best bike rollers for every type of cyclist.

Our Unbiased Reviews

1. Tacx Galaxia Training Rollers Price: $349.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Front roller spins equally for added stability

Tapered design keeps tires from wandering off

Absorbs movement from accelerations and decelerations Cons: Some competitors are quieter

Can be tricky to collapse for storage

Can't increase resistance Instead of potentially slipping off the rollers when your mind starts to wander, Galaxia keeps you in line with its patented swing system. When you suddenly move forward or backward, such as starting to sprint or standing on the pedals, the system will absorb the movement to keep you from derailing. The rollers measure 3.93 to 4.33 inches and accommodate bikes with a wheel diameter from 26 to 29 inches. Galaxia weighs just over 18 pounds and can be retracted for storage or transport. If you don’t need a swing system to keep yourself in check, the Tacx Antares Bicycle Rollers are a more affordable alternative. 2. Kreitler Kompact Hot Dog Alloy 3.0 Roller Price: $549.95 Shop now at Backcountry Pros: Fits most bike wheelbases from 38 to 42 inches

Useful for warm-ups and training sessions

Frame folds for easy transport Cons: Limited wheelbase compatibility

May be a bit narrow for first-time users

Some competitors have greater resistance If you’re looking for rollers that can easily be transported for race day or a weekend trip, the Kompact roller from Kreitler is a solid choice. The three-inch drums provide mid-level resistance for your workouts, making these rollers well suited for warm-ups and training sessions. High-quality shield bearings help keep the ride as smooth and quiet as possible. The Kompact fits most bike wheelbases from 38 to 42 inches. Elements such as a powder coated steel frame and alloy drums make this roller a sturdy choice for training and traveling. When you’re done warming up or working out, simply fold the frame for storage or transport. The Kompact has 10-inch wide drums, which creates a narrower and more challenging space to ride. If you’re looking for a bit more space, consider the Kreitler Alloy 4.5 Rollers, which have 15-inch wide rollers for added stability. 3. Elite Arion Roller Price: $269.99 Shop now at Backcountry Pros: Compatible with road and mountain bikes

Front roller is adjustable in 10 ways to fit various bikes

Made with durable synthetic material Cons: Not the best for high-intensity workouts

Only works with the Misuro B+ sensor

Some complaints of inaccurate power measurements Elite’s Arion rollers are lightweight yet sturdy, so you can easily pack them up and bring them to races and events. These rollers are made with fiberglass-reinforced polyamide. The advantage of this synthetic material is that it’s highly durable, which makes it an appealing choice for any dedicated cyclist. Noise is also reduced, so you can work out without disturbing others. If you want to monitor speed, cadence, heart rate and distance data, or just your favorite indoor cycling platform, such as TrainerRoad or The Sufferfest, simply connect the Misuro B+ sensor. Arion works best with road or mountain bikes. You can adjust the front roller in 10 different ways to find the optimal fit for your bike. When it’s time to pack up and head out, the rollers fold up to just 50 percent of the original size for easy portability. 4. Saris CycleOps Aluminum Roller Price: $299.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Precision-lathed 3.25-inch aluminum roller drums

Can be folded flat for storage

Rollers won't distort when exposed to excessive heat or sunlight Cons: Resistance isn't adjustable

Limited wheel base compatibility

Initial learning curve for beginners Ride confidently on the Saris CycleOps aluminum rollers, which feature precision-lathed 3.25-inch aluminum roller drums. Not only can you expect a stable and predictable ride, the rollers also won’t distort when exposed to excessive heat or sunlight. Rubber foot pads hold the rollers in place, even as you’re sprinting or launching a sneak attack. Dependable aluminum rollers keep workouts silent and smooth, so you can hop on and ride at any time. When the ride is over, simply fold the rollers flat or stand them on edge for storage. 5. ROCK BROS Bike Rollers Price: $119.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Works with road, mountain and folding bikes

Sealed bearings provide a smoother ride

Front adjustment holes accommodate a variety of bikes Cons: No smart features

Roller belts aren't the highest quality

Can be tricky for beginners You can use your road or mountain bike, or swap between the two, with these versatile rollers. The rollers feature durable aluminum alloy construction, along with sealed bearings for smoother rides. Front adjustment holes allow you to use everything from a 700c road bike to a folding bike up to 29 inches. The roller fits wheelbases between 970 and 1090 millimeters. Another perk is that the resistance can be adjusted fairly easily. The rollers fold flat for storage and portability, and are available in two colors. 6. Soozier Bicycle Rollers Price: $82.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Aluminum alloy minimizes noise

Non-slip pedal platform for added safety

Can be adjusted to fit various bikes Cons: Resistance isn't adjustable

Lacks smart connectivity

Sparse assembly instructions Whether you prefer to swap bikes or are looking for rollers that can be shared with others, the Soozier rollers fit most bikes with 650c and 700c wheels and 26 to 29-inch wheel diameters. Aluminum alloy along the bottom minimizes noise, so you can work out without disturbing others. A non-slip pedal platform design makes it easier to get on and off your bike without falling. When the workout is over or you’re getting ready to head to a race, simply fold the rollers up for storage or transport. 7. MASVIS Bike Roller Trainer Price: $169.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Accommodates most mountain, road and folding bikes

Weighs just 15 pounds

Can be folded in three for storage Cons: Doesn't have smart features

Resistance isn't adjustable

Can be challenging for beginners This budget-friendly bike roller trainer accommodates most mountain, road and folding bikes. It’s best suited for bikes with a wheelbase between 38.2 and 42.9 inches, along with 16 to 19-inch mountain bikes and 700C road bikes. The three rollers come with sealed bearings, which ensures a smoother and quieter ride. If you’re afraid of slipping and sliding as you get on and off your bike, the non-slip pedal design will help put your mind at ease. The roller trainer weighs just over 15 pounds and can be folded in three to save space.

Are Bike Rollers Better than Trainers?

There's plenty of debate among cyclists as to whether bike rollers are better (or worse) than trainers. Knowing some key differences between the two can help you decide which form of indoor training solution is best for you.

Unlike your average bike trainer, which locks your rear wheel in place, you're on your own when it comes to balancing on bike rollers. This balancing act comes more naturally to some cyclists than others and can be quite intimidating when you're first starting out. Many cyclists find that setting up their bike rollers in a doorway or against the wall adds some extra support.

Once the ride starts, you don't have to worry about anything other than hitting your goals for the day on a bike trainer. Whether sitting or standing, your bike is secure. Some cyclists appreciate this level of safety and comfort, while others prefer the challenge of having to stay fully engaged at all times when riding on rollers.

If you're intrigued by bike rollers and want to learn more, check out this video from Global Cycling Network: How To Ride The Rollers – A Beginner's Guide.

Are Parabolic Rollers Better than Traditional Ones?

Parabolic rollers are designed in such a way that your bike stays in the center of the rollers. The goal is to make it harder for your bike to ride off the rollers.

If you're just starting out or prefer that extra bit of stability, parabolic rollers could be the right choice for your workouts.



Do Bike Rollers Give You a Good Workout?

Bike rollers give you a great workout. If your primary goal is to burn calories, you're in luck. According to Top Fitness Magazine, an adult who weighs 155 pounds will burn roughly 260 calories for every 30 minutes spent on a spin bike when riding at a steady pace.

Whether you're cruising along or incorporating more intense speed and interval sessions, as is often the case with indoor cycling classes, you'll surely burn an impressive amount of calories.

See Also: