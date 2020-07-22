Celtics Legend Competing to Buy NBA Team: Report

Kevin Garnett’s playing days are behind him but the Boston Celtics legend is eyeing an NBA ownership role. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Garnett is putting together a group to place a bid on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Kevin Garnett and his group are preparing a bid to submit to Glen Taylor to purchase the Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium,” Charania noted on Twitter. “For Garnett, this bid is personal because of his stature within the franchise. Garnett wants to purchase the team and keep it in Minnesota, sources said. Glen Taylor told @JonKrawczynski that keeping the franchise in Minny is a requirement.”

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor told The Athletic that he is “open” to the idea of selling the team with growing business pressure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Taylor’s one condition for whoever purchases the team is to keep the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

“People have inquired who are interested, and very interested and have the money, but they want to move a team,” Taylor noted to The Athletic. “They are not a candidate. We’ve made that very clear. In those terms, nothing has changed. We got a good team here. We think we have a good future and we want to do anything we can to keep it that way.”

Garnett Tweeted About His Desire to Purchase the Team

After news broke that the Timberwolves are on the market, Garnett took to Twitter to confirm his interest in purchasing the team. Garnett has competition as several additional groups are placing bids as well. Garnett noted that his “passion for the Minnesota Timberwolves [is] to be a championship team.”

“My passion for the Minnesota Timberwolves to be a championship team is well known but I have a deeper affection for the city of Minneapolis,” Garnett explained. “I once again want to see Minneapolis as the diverse and loving community that I know it is. No two people love the city more than myself and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to achieve my dream.”

Garnett is best known for teaming up with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen to lead the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008. Since retiring, Garnett has been part of TNT’s NBA coverage, and also recently co-stared with Adam Sandler in the film Uncut Gems.

Garnett Called Joining the Celtics ‘One of the Biggest Decisions I Made in My Career’

Garnett began his NBA career with the Timberwolves but was never able to have sustained postseason success. During a recent ESPN SportsCenter interview, Garnett called joining the Celtics the “biggest decision” of his career.

“Playing with Paul (Pierce), playing with Ray (Allen), coming to Boston was a huge, huge, huge, huge, huge, huge challenge in my life,” Garnett said, per NESN.com. “…It was probably one of the biggest decisions I made in my career, and I’m glad I made it. We should have got together a couple years earlier, right? We’d probably be sitting on about two or three, more rings, but it’s all good, man.”

