Kemba Walker Looking Strong Once Again For Celtics

Celtics star Kemba Walker is as strong as he’s ever been and the Boston Celtics are looking forward to seeing him at the height of his powers when the regular season starts up again on Friday.

This season, Walker has found himself battling injuries that did not help him maximize his talents. In 50 games this season, the 30-year-old averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assist per game.

Celtics coach, Brad Stevens appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” show on Wednesday and talked about the progress that the All-Star guard’s knee showed since this training camp began. With his team set to restart their season against the Milwaukee Bucks, Stevens says the Walker looks good and is healthy.

Kemba’s Knee

“His knee is the strongest its been since he got here in September. So he has worked exceptionally hard over the last couple of weeks with a great training plan from our training staff,” Stevens said.

Kendrick Perkins Tweet

I picked the Celtics earlier as the team that could beat the Bucks based on where they were at the time. Losing Kemba, who is one of their top 3 guys and the guy that keeps the ship afloat puts them in a different situation. Changes everything!Next up, the Toronto Raptors!! https://t.co/jKatjMDJ6i — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 28, 2020

Limited Minutes for Maximum Performance

The positive update from Stevens comes amid speculation over the state of Walker’s knee, an injury the guard has slowly been working his way back from over the course of the NBA’s coronavirus hiatus and restart process. Concern bubbled over thanks in large part to a tweet from Kendrick Perkins implying that the Celtics had to deal with “losing Kemba” and basically discarded them in the process.

Stevens denied this prospect and said that his star will be ready to play, but will do so on a limited basis when the season resumes on Friday. The objective with is to have him ready and at maximum health when the playoffs in a couple of weeks.

“(Kemba) will play limited minutes in the first few games with the idea of building him up with hopefully no setbacks to the point where he can play normal minutes in playoff games,” Stevens added.

Kemba Walker’s Top Plays

Walker stepped back onto a basketball court and for the first time since March 10 in an exhibition against the Phoenix Suns this past weekend. He played in a limited capacity. But after the game, Brad Stevens was encouraged by his performance.

“He was great, yeah,” Stevens said after the game. “I thought he had his burst, I thought he played hard defensively. He created chaos on a couple of different plays. Offensively I thought he got to the rim and/or got his shot. So, encouraged by it.”

The Celtics (43-21) will restart their season with a stretch where not only they are facing the team with the best record in the NBA in the Bucks, they also play a regenerated Trail Blazer team looking to make a push to the playoffs. Boston also face a Miami Heat team that is three-and-a-half games behind them for fourth place.