$68 Million Guard Could Net Celtics ‘Bigger Fish’ Via Trade

The Boston Celtics are unquestionably one of the deepest teams in the NBA, especially at the guard position.

However, their strength in depth could eventually become a hindrance to them, if Ime Udoka struggles to manage everybody’s minutes and give them the game time they require.

As such, Masslive’s Brian Robb recently postulated that Derrick White could be a potential casualty, with the Celtics potentially moving him via trade in order to upgrade another area of their roster.

Nice new wrinkle to Boston's Ram Series. Inverting the screen to force a mismatch and then slipping into some short-roll offense. Derrick White's relocation played a big part in taking Herro away from the rim, too. Breakdown courtesy of Instat pic.twitter.com/iiIt342IJL — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) May 30, 2022

“White could eventually be viewed as a luxury from a financial standpoint. For now, I think they will like having the extra depth in the backcourt to see what it all looks like together…White could eventually be moved as the main trade chip for a bigger fish but moving him for an aging wing like Crowder or Morris doesn’t do anything for this group in my opinion,” Robb wrote in his July 22 piece.

White only joined the Celtics in February, when Brad Stevens traded for him to help enhance Boston’s second unit. Now, as we head into the new season, there are genuine questions about how White will fit along with Malcolm Brogdon in the second unit’s backcourt.

Throughout his 26 regular-season games for the Celtics, White averaged 11 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 40.9% from the field, and once the playoffs rolled around, the six-foot-four guard averaged 8.5 points, three rebounds, and 2.7 dimes per game while shooting 36.4% from the field and 31.3% from deep.

Malcolm Brogdon Willing to Accept Bench Role

While we already know White is willing to play his part for a winning team by coming off the bench, there were some questions surrounding Brogdon’s willingness to embrace a sixth-man role.

However, during a July 11 interview with ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski, Brogdon confirmed that he’s willing to work with Boston’s second unit if it means he will have a chance to compete for an NBA Championship.

Brogdon spoke about embracing a sixth-man role on today's Woj Pod: "But I really want to get back to winning at a high level, I wanna win a championship. So whatever I can sacrifice, to get back to that championship level, I’m willing to do it."https://t.co/FDSwvWKwqW — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) July 11, 2022

“Brad did have a conversation with my agent and talked about me coming to Boston and embracing a sixth man role. And for me, I’ve made a lot of money, I’ve won a lot in Milwaukee, I’ve won some in Indiana. But I really want to get back to winning at a high level, I wanna win a championship. So whatever I can sacrifice, to get back to that championship level, I’m willing to do it and compete,” Brogdon told Wojnarowski.

Celtics Have Roster Spots

The Celtics currently have three open roster spots as we head towards training camp, and it’s clear that an additional center and three-and-d wing would be perfect to round out the roster before the new season begins.

Of course, the Celtics no longer have their $17.2 million trade exception after it expired on July 18, but that doesn’t mean they can’t upgrade their roster via free agency. Big men such as Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins are both still available, while Justin Jackson impressed during Summer League and may have earned himself a closer look in training camp.

I'm told nothing good enough came along for the Celtics to use the Fournier TPE, and it will expire without being used — John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) July 18, 2022

Still, if the Celtics are looking to make a bigger splash, it will mean matching salaries, and White is a prime candidate to find himself in trade discussions when we being to approach the trade deadline in early 2023.