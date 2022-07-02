Celtics Bring In 23-Year-Old Wing, Hometown Rookie for Closer Look

The Boston Celtics made some big-time moves on Day 2 of NBA free agency. They made a trade with the Indiana Pacers, landing combo guard Malcolm Brogdon, and also signed Italian forward Danilo Gallinari to a two-year deal.

And while they have a few open roster spots now (due to their trade for Brogdon), the next focus for Boston will be on Summer League. Believe it or not, basketball is already back. Summer Leauge action is already taking place, although Boston won’t play until July 9.

The most recent addition to the Celtics’ Summer League squad has ties to the city. Boston brought in forward AJ Reeves to play on the team. He played his college ball at Providence College and grew up in Roxbury, Massachusetts, where he was a Celtics fan as a kid.

Spoke with Roxbury's A.J. Reeves about the chance to join the Celtics' Summer League roster. He grew up a Celtics fan and is incredibly grateful and eager to prove himself. “The emotion just flooded me. I’m still excited right now. I can’t even speak.” https://t.co/dz0TteWGfz pic.twitter.com/YAKls3jNtu — Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) July 2, 2022

Reeves spent four years with the Friars but chose to forgo his final year of eligibility (which NCAA players were given due to COVID) in favor of entering the NBA Draft. While the wing went undrafted, he will now get an opportunity to play for his hometown team during Summer League.

By the looks of things, Reeves is pretty excited about the opportunity. Once the news dropped, Reeves took to Twitter, reacting to multiple people congratulating him on the opportunity.

Reeves’ Twitter Reaction to Summer League

Celtics Twitter was plastered with the news of Reeves’ arrival, as fans often enjoy the hometown element to any signing. Boston-based rapper Avenue took to Twitter to show love, and Reeves replied with his gratitude.

🤝🏾🤝🏾 — AJ Reeves (@ajreeves11) July 1, 2022

On top of that, Rivals Nation, a Massachusetts-based basketball club, celebrated the news on Twitter, sending Reeves a kind message, which he promptly quote-Tweeted.

“Celebrating Alum AJ Reeves who will be playing Summer League for our home team – the Boston Celtics. Betting that @NEBallAcademy will be heading to Las Vegas to catch the action,” Rivals Nation tweeted.

While Reeves’ addition to the Summer League squad normally wouldn’t mean much of anything, the youngster could have a serious opportunity at making the team thanks to recent moves.

Reeves Could Make Main Roster

When the Celtics traded for Brogdon, they sent out five players – Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Malik Fitts, Nik Stauskas, and Juwan Morgan. That opened up a ton of roster spots.

They did make some other moves, however. Boston signed Gallinari and re-signed Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet to two-year deals. But even with all of that being taken into consideration, they only have 11 players under contract. That means they need to fill at least three roster spots, and they also still have two two-way spots open.

In his final season at Providence, Reeves averaged 9.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 36.9% shooting from the field and 37.3% shooting from distance. At the very least, a strong Summer League showing could end up earning him a two-way contract and a chance to play serious minutes for the Maine Celtics.

Reeves has a great chance to kickstart his NBA journey here, but it all depends on how well he can perform during Summer League.