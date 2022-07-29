NBA Insider Sends Strong Message on Al Horford’s Future & Past With Celtics

This past season, the Boston Celtics were two wins away from taking home their 18th NBA Championship. And so far this summer, they have been anything but complacent. They’ve made more key additions to their squad in hopes of running it back next season.

Outside of a blockbuster trade, which could be a possibility, it’s looking like they’re being back the same core next season. Boston’s current core is so young that they have plenty of time to continue their development and keep making title tuns.

At least, for the most part.

The one clear outlier on Boston’s roster is big man Al Horford, who turned 36 years old during the team’s playoff run last season. In Steve Bulpett’s first NBA mailbag for Heavy.com, the long-time NBA insider was asked whether or not Al Horford would be a Celtic for the rest of his career. Bulpett kept his initial response short and sweet.

Bulpett said that there are “a couple of answers:

He should. It’s really going to come down to health and how long Al wants to play.”

Horford just wrapped up one of the most impressive seasons of his career, especially considering his age. And, as noted by Bulpett, he never really wanted to leave Boston in the first place.

Bulpett: ‘Horford Really Didn’t Want to Leave Boston’

When Horford left Boston in 2019, the Celtics were in a state of disarray. Kyrie Irving was leaving for the Brooklyn Nets, Terry Rozier was leaving for the Charlotte Hornets, and there was a ton of uncertainty surrounding the team. Bulpett revealed that Horford never wanted to leave, and he told him as such in an interview.

“Horford really didn’t want to leave Boston the first time, but Kyrie Irving was in the process of leaving (in an interview before the start of the 2019-20 season, Al told me he would have looked at things differently if he’d known Kemba Walker was coming) and there was uncertainty with the Celtics.

It was widely expected that Horford would opt out of the last year on his contract and sign for longer term with Boston. But when Philadelphia stepped in with big money, the chance to play next to Joel Embiid and a seemingly great opportunity to compete for a title, he moved on. Horford didn’t love having to get beat up inside, and the idea that Embiid would draw the larger opponents was attractive,” Bulpett wrote in his column.

After his failed experiment in Philadelphia, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which opened up the opportunity to return to Boston just one year later.

Bulpett: ‘The Celtics Would Love to Have Him’

When Horford was traded to the Thunder, their roster didn’t really fit where he was in his career, so the big man stepped away from the team and got himself ready for the next year. That worked out beautifully for the Celtics, and now, Horford could be primed to spend the rest of his career in Boston.

“Things obviously didn’t work out there, and after what was essentially a sabbatical in Oklahoma City, Horford returned to Boston and was a critical part of the Celts’ run to the Finals.

At 36, long-term career projections are foolish. But as he enters the last year of his current deal, you’d have to believe that, as long as the salary desires are reasonable, the Celtics would love to have him,” Bulpett explained.

Barring any potential contract issues, it seems as though Horford and the Celtics should be able to ride off into the sunset together for the remainder of the big man’s career.