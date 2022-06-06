Al Horford Sends Strong Message to Draymond Green After Celtics’ Game 2 Loss

The Boston Celtics suffered a hard loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, 107-88. After stealing Game 1, the Celtics came crashing back down to earth in Game 2, as the Warriors displayed their championship DNA.

While Stephen Curry led the game in scoring with 29 points, his co-star, Draymond Green, made the most noise throughout the night. He was up to his usual antics, prodding at different Celtics and playing his super-aggressive brand of basketball.

After the game, Celtics big man Al Horford sent a message to Green, letting the world know that Boston doesn’t care about the way he plays. They aren’t concerned about his in-game tactics.

“I mean, he’s gonna do what he does,” Horford explained. “We’re not worried about him. We’re going to do what we do, focus on us, and we just didn’t get it done tonight. We’ll be better at home in Game 3.”

Al Horford: We're Not Worried About Draymond Green | Celtics vs Warriors Game 2 SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Al Horford was interviewed following the Celtics 107-88 loss against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night. On Boston's turnover issues, Al Horford said "In our wins, we didn't turn it over. In our losses, we turned it over excessively." —————————————– – #celtics… 2022-06-06T03:32:46Z

Green drew a technical foul in the first quarter, but despite a few more dust-ups, did not pick up another one for the rest of the game. He got into it with Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, and Jaylen Brown throughout the course of the game.

Brown also talked about Green’s playstyle after the game, providing a similar outlook to Horford’s.

Brown: ‘That’s What Draymond Green Does’

After the game, Brown was asked about Green’s physical play. And while Brown admitted that Green loves to “muck the game up,” he said that Boston just has to do a better job of matching that same physicality.

“That’s what Draymond Green does,” said Brown. “He’ll do whatever it takes to win. He’ll pull you, he’ll grab you., he’ll try to muck the game up, because that’s what he does for their team. It’s nothing to be surprised about, nothing I’m surprised about. He raised his physicality to try to stop us, and we got to raise ours. Looking forward to the challenge.”

Jaylen Brown on Draymond Green Foul: "He tries to muck the game up" | Celtics vs Warriors Game 2 SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Jaylen Brown was interviewed following the Celtics’ 107-88 loss against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night. On the altercation with Draymond Green and his antics, Jaylen Brown said "I'm not sure what I'm supposed to do there. He's got his feet on… 2022-06-06T04:05:19Z

Brown and Green got into it near the end of the second quarter. Green fouled Brown on a three-point shot, and as the pair were on the ground, a scuffle ensued.

Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown had to be separated after this interaction. pic.twitter.com/pyEdSepMjV — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2022

Neither player received a technical foul for the altercation, and it was ruled as nothing more than a defensive foul on Green. After the game, Brown said that Green “tried to pull my pants down” and that he “doesn’t know what that was about.”

“He tried to pull my pants down, I don’t know what that was about.” -Jaylen Brown on Draymond Green 💀 pic.twitter.com/6GwA3LEuWx — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) June 6, 2022

Jayson Tatum also talked about Green after the game, echoing some of Brown’s statements.

Tatum on Green: ‘I Love That About Him’

During his post-game press conference, Tatum said that he loves what Green brings to the game, but also admits that he doesn’t think the Celtics got the same whistle as the Warriors.

“We know what Draymond brings to the game,” Tatum stated. “I love that about him, you know, obviously, I played with him. And, you know, we tried to match that. And I just kind of felt like, we weren’t getting the benefit of the doubt when we were trying to play with that physicality.”

Jayson Tatum: Refs Didn't Give Us 'Benefit of the Doubt' | Celtics vs Warriors Game 2 SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Jayson Tatum was interviewed following the Celtics’ 107-88 loss against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night. When it came to matching the physicality of the Warriors, Jayson Tatum said the Celtics "didn't get the benefit of the doubt" from the referees. —————————————–… 2022-06-06T04:02:41Z

Tatum and Green were teammates on Team USA during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, earning a gold medal together. The two have remained friends since.

Boston will have another chance to match Green’s physicality in Game 3, which will take place on Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.