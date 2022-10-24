Celtics Reveal Al Horford Injury Update Ahead of Bulls Game

In their third game of the season, the Boston Celtics were able to grind out a 126-120 win over the scrappy Orlando Magic. They were forced to play without starting center Al Horford, who was out with lower back soreness. It was widely assumed that Horford was merely resting due to the game being on the second night of a back-to-back.

And the most recent injury report tells that same tale, as Taylor Snow, the Celtics’ in-house reporter, revealed that Horford will be back in action against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

“Al Horford will be active tomorrow night in Chicago after missing last night’s game in Orlando due to low back stiffness,” Snow tweeted on Sunday, October 23.

Al Horford will be active tomorrow night in Chicago after missing last night’s game in Orlando due to low back stiffness. — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 23, 2022

Boston will need Horford against the Bulls, as big man Nikola Vucevic has been putting together a solid season thus far. The Chicago center has averaged 18.3 points and 9.7 rebounds on 43.6% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from distance through Chicago’s first three games.

Against the Magic, the Celtics were forced to roll with Noah Vonleh, Blake Griffin, and Luke Kornet. The trio combined to score just three points, and by the end of the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla was employing lineups that included Grant Williams and/or Jayson Tatum as the primary center. Having Horford back will provide Boston will a breath of fresh air.

Williams Sounds Off on Celtics Defense

While the Celtics were forced to play with some unusual, smaller lineups, their defense still struggled, regardless. They gave up 120 points to a Magic squad that had averaged just 103.5 points through their first two games.

Williams, who played some center minutes for Boston against Orlando, said that they “didn’t do [their] job” on the defensive end.

“We just had to be more physical. We didn’t do our job tonight from the start,” Williams said. “We allowed them to get comfortable. When teams are comfortable, they make shots, but especially when I’m at the center position. Even then, I have to do a better job of making sure that not only to keep the ball in front, but also just make sure we rebounds, make sure that we’re physical both on the ball defending it and off.”

Play

Grant Williams on Dunk Bet with Derrick White | Celtics vs Magic ORLANDO, FL — Celtics forward Grant Williams was interviewed following Boston's 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The team was on the second leg of a back-to-back, and has now notched their third straight win to kick off the season. On Derrick White's impressive performance and thunderous dunk in the 4th quarter, Grant… 2022-10-23T04:09:32Z

The Celtics forward finished the night with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. When guarded by Williams, Magic players shot just 2-of-8 from the field (25.0%). He delivered whenever the Celtics’ defense needed him to.

Horford Focused on Preparation

But while Williams provided the Celtics with a solid stand-in option, having Horford back will undoubtedly give their lineup a major boost. As for his opinion on sitting out certain games, the big man said that he’s not completely opposed to it.

“I’m not saying I’m completely opposed to sitting out, but I’ll be fine, and I’ll be good to go,” Horford said. “I’m being consistent. I’m getting after it. I feel good. I’m being able to get out there and play and doing the things I need to do. It’s all about preparation. It’s a mindset.”

Play

Al Horford Doesn't Want to Rest for Celtics vs Heat and Magic Al Horford talked about his mindset on rest, his preparation for playing extra minutes and how he'll take it game by game as the Celtics prepare for their first back to back vs the Heat and Magic. He didn't have any issues last year as he stays consistent and works with the Boston medical staff… 2022-10-21T16:31:54Z

The big man is 36 years old and in his 16th NBA season. If the Celtics plan on making a deep playoff run, keeping him healthy and fresh will be key to their overall success.