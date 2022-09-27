Celtics Big Man Al Horford Sounds Off on Jayson Tatum’s Leadership

The season is finally here for the Boston Celtics. Well, kind of. The Celtics hosted their annual Media Day on Monday, and training camp started the following day. Boston’s regular season doesn’t kick off until the middle of October, but the team is back together again.

In turn, with training camp getting underway, the media is back in the building, so Twitter is filled with interviews, clips, and videos of the players. From videos spotting specific workouts to seeing which players are playing with the starting group and more.

Bobby Manning of CLNS Media posted a scrum with big man Al Horford at training camp, discussing the leadership style of superstar Jayson Tatum. While Tatum is often portrayed as a bit too quiet, Horford said that he was an important leader throughout the playoffs and was very vocal.

“He had his moments during the regular season last year, but for me, he was very instrumental. People probably don’t know this much, but he was very vocal during the playoffs. Right from the beginning. Staying on us,” Horford said.

Al Horford with praise for Jayson Tatum's leadership today: "He had his moments during the regular season last year, but for me, he was very instrumental. People probably don't know this much, but he was very vocal during the playoffs. Right from the beginning. Staying on us." pic.twitter.com/5uK9pA7zGC — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) September 27, 2022

Tatum and the Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals this past year before falling to the Golden State Warriors in six games. And despite all of the drama and unfortunate events surrounding the team in recent weeks, they’ll be looking to make it all the way back and then some this season.

But as Tatum gets ready to lead the team for another season, he was left in the dark in certain areas.

Tatum Found Out About Ime Udoka on Twitter

Recently, the Celtics suspended Udoka for the entirety of the upcoming season after it was discovered that he had a relationship with a team staff member. Boston deemed the act to be a violation of the organization’s code of conduct.

All of the players were asked about the situation at Media Day, and for the most part, they had the same response – they didn’t know. When asked about it, Tatum revealed that he found out “on Twitter, like everybody else.”

Jayson Tatum On Ime Udoka Suspension: I Found Out Through Twitter | Celtics Media Day

Marcus Smart backed up his sentiments, discussing how rough it’s been for the players for the past week.

“It’s been hell for us,” Smart said. “Nobody really knows anything. We’re just in the wind, like everybody else. The last couple of days have been confusing.”

Marcus Smart: "It's been hell for us…we're in the wind just like everyone else" | Celtics Media Day

Now, the Celtics will be heading into the team without the head coach that led them to the Finals last year. Instead, Boston named Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach. And while it’s not ideal, Tatum believes in his new coach.

Tatum Believes in Mazzulla

Obviously, having to suspend a head coach a few days before training camp is not an ideal situation. That being said, Tatum had nothing but praise for Mazzulla, saying that he’s someone the entire organization respects.

“He’s been here the last three or four years, so same person, just in a different position now,” said Tatum. “So somebody that we’re familiar with and have a lot of respect for.”

It’s going to be a tough year for the Celtics, so they’ll need Tatum’s leadership now more than ever.