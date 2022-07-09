Celtics Have New Plans for Al Horford Next Season: Report

The Boston Celtics will be heading into next season with their core rotation intact. All nine of their primary rotational pieces from last season will be returning to the team, and the Celtics also reportedly added Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon to the squad via free agency and the trade market, respectively.

Despite their valiant offseason moves, the Celtics are still on the hunt for a backup big man. In the reported Brogdon trade, Boston sent Daniel Theis to the Indiana Pacers. Because of that, they are left without a big man to back up Robert Williams and Al Horford. And based on recent information, they desperately need one.

According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Horford is expected to take a step back next season. He should still be the team’s starting power forward, but since he’s getting older, he’s expected to sit out back-to-backs and take some extra time off throughout the season.

“They will certainly need center depth, as Al Horford is expected to sit out most back-to-backs and have his minutes limited even further next season, according to team sources,” Weiss reported.

Horford was great for the Celtics last season. In the 69 games he appeared in, the big man averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 46.7% shooting from the field and 33.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Weiss noted the importance of snagging a legitimate backup big before the season begins.

Celtics’ Need for Backup Big Man

At the moment, the Celtics' big man rotation consists of Horford, Robert Williams, Grant Williams Luke Kornet, Danilo Gallinari, and Sam Hauser. Of those six, only three can effectively play the center position – Horford, Robert Williams, and Kornet. However, with the former of those three in the starting lineup, Kornet would be the lone backup. Weiss doesn't see that working out.

“Acquiring another center who can play above the rim with power and aggression will be key,” Weiss argued. “Kornet has shown an ability to rotate across the paint to block layups and space the floor in pick and pops, but being a commanding presence in the paint is not quite his style.”

Boston just reportedly re-signed Kornet to a multi-year deal, but he’ll likely remain in the role of the third-string center. He’s fine in certain situations, but with how Boston plays on the defensive side of the floor, Kornet could struggle. He can’t easily switch onto wings and guards like the Williamses and Horford can.

The Celtics will attempt to fill out their roster with the necessary depth while simultaneously maintaining their elite team chemistry.

Boston’s Depth Options This Offseason

As explained by Weiss, the Celtics have two options when it comes to filling out their roster – add pieces from within, or go the external route. Either way, one of their primary concerns is to not lose any of their team chemistry.

“The Celtics may bring in more players or build out the deep bench from within, but the top item on their checklist is to keep the strong chemistry they developed last season,” Weiss wrote. “As Stevens put it, building a team is a fragile thing.”

Boston will likely ponder their decisions during Summer League and make some final calls as next season draws closer.