Celtics Big Al Horford Issues 2-Word Response to Joel Embiid Winning MVP

Tuesday evening, it was announced that Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid had officially been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the 2022-23 season. Wednesday, Boston Celtics big man Al Horford discussed his former teammate’s illustrious accomplishment.

Asked in an interview during a club shoot-around to share his thoughts on Embiid’s newly attained status as MVP, the veteran gave an initial two-word response: “Well deserved.”

“The guy was great this season. By far, he was the best player in our league this year so he deserves the award,” Al Horford said of Joel Embiid.

Al Horford and Joel Embiid served as teammates during the 2019-20 season when the former signed with the Sixers during that summer’s free agency period.

Joel Embiid Announced His Return For Game 2 Against Celtics

The Boston Celtics were bested by the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 without the likes of Joel Embiid suiting up, as he was stationed on the sidelines for his second consecutive game due to an LCL sprain.

However, Tuesday evening, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported via Twitter that the 2023 MVP notified his teammates that he would be making his return to the hardwood for Wednesday’s Game 2.

“After winning MVP last night, during a quick 76ers celebration, Joel Embiid turned to the team and said: “I’m back.”

Embiid is indeed on track to return tonight in Game 2 vs. Celtics barring setbacks, sources tell

@TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted.

During the regular season, the Celtics and Sixers squared off on four separate occasions, with Embiid boasting astounding averages of 36.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 61.2% from the field.

Fortunately for Boston, despite these stellar individual numbers, they still managed to win the season series 3-1. Heading into Wednesday, with or without Joel Embiid on the other side, Joe Mazzulla and company will be gunning for a similar level of success.

James Harden Says Sixers are ‘Ready’ for Game 2 vs Celtics

No Joel Embiid proved to ultimately be no problem for the Sixers during Monday’s Game 1 at TD Garden, as Philadelphia bested the Celtics on their home court thanks to an electric effort by point guard James Harden.

Though there were those who deemed Philly’s home court stealing win as a surprise, the 10-time All-Star didn’t seem to be stunned at all by the outcome and, during his post-game press conference, he boasted about how he expects to come in and win Game 2 as well.

“We are here to win,” James Harden said. “Even after this game, I told the guys, don’t get too happy. We’re even keel. We’re coming here to get game two as well. That’s the mindset we have as a unit. Whether Joel comes back or not, we’ll be ready to go.”

James Harden was SPECIAL in Game 1. 45 PTS (tied Playoff career-high)

6 AST

As noted, James Harden put on an absolute clinic against the Boston Celtics during Monday night’s semifinals opener that was reminiscent of his MVP days.

Logging 39 minutes during the contest, the 33-year-old put on a vintage performance as he finished with a whopping 45 points, 6 assists, and 2 steals while shooting 56.7% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc.