3 Players Named as Potential Al Horford Replacements for Celtics

As things stand, the Boston Celtics have one of the best rosters in the NBA. Despite their slow start last season, they climbed all the way up to the second seed and marched all the way to the NBA Finals. They rode the back of a new head coach, an elite starting lineup, and an amazing defense.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were, and still are, the faces of the franchise, but they were supported by a great cast. Among them is big man Al Horford, who will be 36 years old heading into this season. And with that, he may not be able to play as big of a role.

This will be the last year of Horford’s contract, and by the end of the season, he will be 37. I spoke with Keith Smith of CelticsBlog and Spotrac about potential extensions for Horford, Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, and Payton Pritchard. Smith said that if Horford decides to retire after the season is over, Boston could have their eyes on a few different replacement players in free agency next offseason.

“This is one of those ones where you start looking at what free agency looks like next summer,” Smith told me for CelticsBlog. “And, you know, the good news is there are a lot of those kind of bigger bodies that should be available, and I think what they’ll probably do is, if Horford’s gone, then what you do is you’ll say, hey, you know, Brook Lopez, Steven Adams. Jakob Poeltl. Can we snag one of these guys for the mid-level amount?”

In the next two years, Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, Al Horford, and Payton Pritchard will all need contract extensions

Horford’s primary role this past year was to guard opposing centers so Robert Williams could play off the ball as the pseudo-free safety. In turn, targeting big-body centers in free agency that can guard the post should be a top priority for Boston.

But what if Horford doesn’t retire? Well, Smith thinks he could get a solid deal from Boston.

Potential Horford Extension Numbers

While it’s possible that Horford and the Celtics agree to an extension in the middle of the season, Boston should probably be a bit more cautious with extending their big man. He’ll be 37 years old after this season, and while he should still be worth roughly $12 to $15 million, anything can happen in a year.

“I think what you’ll see is probably something in the range of, let’s say, two years, $25 to $30 million. You know, where it’s probably split pretty evenly. Second year, maybe a team option, maybe a partial guarantee, something like that. I would be shocked if it’s anything beyond a two-year extension at this point, just because of where he’s at in his career. I think you want to be very cautious,” Smith stated.

For @celticsblog, I spoke with @KeithSmithNBA about contract extensions for Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, Al Horford, and Payton Pritchard

At the same time, Smith mentioned that neither side is going to be harsh in negotiations, but there’s always a chance Horford hangs it up after the season.

Horford Could Retire if Celtics Win

After failing to capitalize on a golden opportunity last season, Boston will be looking to run it back this year and take home a championship. If they do, Smith believes that Horford could choose to retire.

“I do wonder if there’s a little bit on both sides of, hey, let’s just play this year out knowing he’s probably not going to leave anyway, even in free agency, if he wants to play another year. And let’s see where it’s at. Because there is a world where I could see Al Horford, very easily saying, ‘hey, we won the title. I’m done. I’m going out on top.’,” Smith said.

It will be interesting to see how the Horford situation plays out, but if he does decide to retire, there should be some viable replacement options in free agency next summer.