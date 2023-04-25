Al Horford Sounds Off on 0-Point Performance as Celtics Prep for Game 5

The Boston Celtics managed to take hold of a 3-1 series lead during this past Sunday’s Game 4, as they bested the Atlanta Hawks by a final score of 129-121. Though it proved to be an offensive clinic for Joe Mazzulla‘s club, as six different players scored in double figures, for Al Horford, it registered as his second scoreless performance of the year.

Though to some such an outcome in today’s offensively-driven game may be viewed as a disappointment, during a shootaround interview on Tuesday afternoon, the veteran big man discussed how he believes he helped his club to a victory in Sunday’s bout without scoring a single point.

“My mindset is always [focused on] winning. That’s what it is…If I get numbers I usually want to be winning. Anything I can do to impact that. And last game, I felt like defensively I had to be really good. Rebound, do whatever it took to help us. That was a very important game for us after dropping that first one in Atlanta so these are the moments you want to be in and they’re not always going to look the same, at least from my end. Some games I may have to score more, some games it may be like that but at the end of the day we just got to win,” Al Horford said.

While he finished the night with zero points scored, in 34 minutes played in Game 4 Al Horford went on to post 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals and, unsurprisingly for those who watched the game, finished with the highest plus-minus in the game at +17.

Joe Mazzulla Praises Al Horford for Elevating Celtics

Perhaps the biggest attribute Al Horford brings to this Boston Celtics team now during the twilight years of his career is leadership both on and off the floor.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla certainly seems elated to have such a presence on his club’s roster, as he was seen praising the big man during a post-practice media session just last week.

“Yeah, I mean, he’s, he’s a lot of things for us,” Mazzulla said. “One of them is our emotional leader to where he has an innate maturity and ability to bring our game back with a big shot or a blocked shot. And so you know, he did that, where he hit the three on the wing. And then he had to block shots. And transition with about two minutes to go. And so we’re just really fortunate to have him his ability, not only what he can do from a basketball standpoint, but what he brings from an emotional leadership standpoint, not only does it help us over the course of the season, but in moments of games too.”

Now in his second season back with the Celtics after a two-year separation while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder from 2019 to 2021, respectively, Al Horford has proven to be just as vital to the club’s success as he was during his first stint with the franchise.

Through 63 games played this year, the 36-year-old posted averages of 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 47.6% from the field and 44.6% from deep, all while ranking second on the team in box plus-minus rating (3.3) and third in win shares (6.3).

Derrick White Reacts to Ex-Celtics Coach Ime Udoka News

Monday afternoon, news broke that Ime Udoka agreed to terms with the Houston Rockets to serve as the organization’s newest head coach.

While his time with the Celtics lasted just one season, the relationships he developed have managed to linger on beyond his tenure, and, during a shootaround interview held Tuesday, guard Derrick White showed his support for his former coach’s next NBA venture.

“I’m happy for him. I definitely wish him the best,” Derrick White said. “I mean, obviously I was with him in San Antonio [where] I started my career so I saw him there but then [I got to see] a different light of him as a head coach. He’s definitely a good basketball mind and he’s going to do a good job.”

White was asked a follow-up question regarding how the team as a whole has reacted to the news that their former coach has joined a new team while the Celtics are amid what’s hoped to be a deep and prosperous postseason run.

Though he made it clear that he’s happy for Ime Udoka, Derrick White would go on to bluntly retort: “We’re just focused on Atlanta here and that’s really what my mind’s on.”