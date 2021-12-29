Trade Buzz Pins Celtics Veteran Starter as ‘Most Likely Casualty’

It’s starting to feel a whole lot like déjà vu in Boston. Similar to a season ago, the Celtics flounder around a .500 record with this year’s trade deadline approaching. The C’s are once again engulfed in trade speculation, yet according to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the team continues to have “no immediate plans to break up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.”

“Per NBA sources, the Celtics don’t blame the duo of Tatum and Brown. If they could clone them, they would,” wrote Pincus. “The more significant issue is the supporting cast, which doesn’t provide enough to keep Boston in true contention.”

The Celtics are believed to be in search of a “long-term” piece on the trade market, one that fits alongside the 25-and-under duo of Tatum and Brown. Yet, in order to acquire such a player, Boston will undoubtedly need to say goodbye to at least one prominent chip on their roster — and likely draft capital as well. While Marcus Smart and (to a lesser degree) Robert Williams have been floated as potential trade bait in recent weeks, Pincus notes that “the initial goal appears to be keeping the veteran guard along with [the] young center.”

So, if Brown and Tatum are untouchable and Smart and Williams look to be in the C’s future plans, who’s the odd man out in Boston?

Horford’s ‘Appealing Contract’ Could Be a Hot Trade Chip

Of course, Dennis Schroder and fellow reserves such as Aaron Nesmith and Juancho Hernangomez are all possibilities to be dealt. However, according to the B/R columnist, veteran big man Al Horford “may be the most likely casualty in trade, given his friendly contract.” Here’s Pincus’ reasoning as to why Horford’s $26.5 million ($14.5 million guaranteed) contract for 2022-23 could be in such demand over the next month:

Some [teams] may not be willing to add to their budget, like the Nets, who are already projected to pay a sizable luxury tax. Brooklyn could look to tinker via trade and improve via the buyout market but may not make any moves that add significant salary. An alternative approach includes a relatively short list of players who may have especially desirable contracts this season either with team options or partially/non-guaranteed salary for 2022-23. It’s a trick that only works by the deadline, as the NBA has rules in place to prevent teams from similarly benefitting in the summer.

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Horford Demands Accountability

Horford returned for his second stint with the Celtics this past offseason by way of the Kemba Walker trade and has since turned heads with his quality play. The five-time All-Star has averaged 12.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and a career-high 1.5 blocks per game this season. However, despite Horford adding a consistent punch to Boston’s frontcourt, the C’s keep struggling to add to their win column.

“I believe, as professional athletes, we all have a job to do,” Horford told reporters following their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 27, via Mass Live. “Coach addresses certain things. He shows us things we need to do. But at the end of the day, as an individual player, you have to take pride individually and look at yourself in the mirror and see how you can be better at things you need to do. It has to be something that has to be consistent.” “At the end of the day, you have to hold us accountable. All of us are out there,” he added. “We have to be held accountable and we need to be better. I know we keep saying that. To answer your question, I think individually, we have to look in the mirror and it’s not a numbers statement. It’s different things within the game that we have to face in order to be better.” The Celtics will look to get things rolling on Wednesday night, when they welcome a 17-17 Los Angeles Clippers club into TD Garden for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Horford and the gang will receive a nice boost to the lineup as Josh Richardson and Justin Jackson have been removed from Health and Safety Protocols list.

READ NEXT