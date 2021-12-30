Al Horford Makes Strong Guarantee After Celtics’ Historically Bad Outing

The Boston Celtics weren’t just bad from beyond the arc in a 91-82 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on December 29, they were historically bad. The team shot a horrific 9.5% from 3-point range, which is the second-worst percentage by a team in league history on at least 40 attempts from 3. As highlighted by the voice of Celtics basketball, Sean Grande, the C’s 4-for-42 showing was the sixth-worst 3-point shooting performance in Celtics history (minimum 20 attempts).

The loss marked Boston’s third consecutive loss and their fourth over their last five games. Undoubtedly, dropping three games below .500 is a tough pill to swallow for a team that, prior to the season, typecasted themselves as potential Eastern Conference contenders. However, Al Horford doesn’t want fans to lose hope just yet. The wily veteran took to Twitter shortly after the nine-point defeat to share a message with Celtics faithful, promising the team will soon right the ship.

This loss hurts… We are going to be alright. Stay with us Celtics fans!☘️☘️☘️☘️ #together — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) December 30, 2021

As for Horford specifically, he continues to give fans reason to be excited. The 35-year-old big man has turned the clock back in his return to Boston this season — once again demonstrating his versed skillset in the loss to Los Angeles. In 37 minutes, Horford flirted with a triple-double, recording nine points, eight assists and 10 rebounds. Unfortunately, he was one of seven Celtics players to score under double-digit points, thanks in large part to his 0-for-7 showing from 3.