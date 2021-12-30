Al Horford Makes Strong Guarantee After Celtics’ Historically Bad Outing

Al Horford Makes Strong Guarantee After Celtics' Historically Bad Outing

The Boston Celtics weren’t just bad from beyond the arc in a 91-82 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on December 29, they were historically bad. The team shot a horrific 9.5% from 3-point range, which is the second-worst percentage by a team in league history on at least 40 attempts from 3. As highlighted by the voice of Celtics basketball, Sean Grande, the C’s 4-for-42 showing was the sixth-worst 3-point shooting performance in Celtics history (minimum 20 attempts).

The loss marked Boston’s third consecutive loss and their fourth over their last five games. Undoubtedly, dropping three games below .500 is a tough pill to swallow for a team that, prior to the season, typecasted themselves as potential Eastern Conference contenders. However, Al Horford doesn’t want fans to lose hope just yet. The wily veteran took to Twitter shortly after the nine-point defeat to share a message with Celtics faithful, promising the team will soon right the ship.

As for Horford specifically, he continues to give fans reason to be excited. The 35-year-old big man has turned the clock back in his return to Boston this season — once again demonstrating his versed skillset in the loss to Los Angeles. In 37 minutes, Horford flirted with a triple-double, recording nine points, eight assists and 10 rebounds. Unfortunately, he was one of seven Celtics players to score under double-digit points, thanks in large part to his 0-for-7 showing from 3.

Coach Udoka Takes Positives Away from Rough Showing

While the shots simply weren’t falling for Boston, head coach Ime Udoka still managed to come away impressed with their ball movement.

“I thought they were great looks. (The Clippers) played a lot of zone,” Udoka told Abby Chin of  NBC Sports Boston following the game. “We played unselfish, attacked the basket, they collapsed and we missed some wide-open shots — more than you could count. That’s the first thing everyone’s going to look at, that number. Of course, you’d like to make a few and the outcome would be different.”

Still, Udoka wasn’t all compliments when it came to Boston’s offensive efforts.

“We were a little sloppy in transition on some easy ones we could’ve had, we didn’t get to the free throw line a ton, but I love what we did offensively as far as getting the great looks, the unselfish looks,” Udoka proclaimed. “It’s not going to fall every time; of course, we’ve heard that too many times this year.”

Jaylen Brown Reacts

With no Jayson Tatum at their disposal on Wednesday night, Jaylen Brown paced the team in scoring with a 30-point performance. However, the statistical output wasn’t all grand. According to ESPN Stats Info, Brown’s 36 field-goal attempts without an assist are the most for any player since Antonie Walker recorded zero assists while shooting 21-for-36 from the field back in 1998. As ESPN writer Tim Bontemps noted, Brown wasn’t truly ballhogging, finding his teammates on numerous occasions with wide-open looks. The looks just simply didn’t fall.

“I thought we got a lot of open looks that didn’t go down,” Jaylen Brown told reporters, via The Athletic. “I think it’s unfortunate timing because we wanted to respond from last game. A lot of those guys came out ready to fight, and we just came up short. We came up f**king short.”

