Celtics Proposal Trades Payton Pritchard for 3&D Guard, Former Boston Wing

As things stand, the Boston Celtics lay claim to the best record in basketball. But with the Brooklyn Nets streaking, the Milwaukee Bucks hovering, and the Philadelphia 76ers recovering from injuries, the Celtics are far from safe atop the Eastern Conference standings.

With Boston’s offensive struggles throughout December, there’s a chance Brad Stevens could look to upgrade the roster around their stars. A deal with the struggling Chicago Bulls could benefit both sides, as multiple veteran pieces in Chicago could help Boston.

Here’s an outline of a potential trade:

Celtics receive: Alex Caruso, Javonte Green

Bulls receive: Danilo Gallinari, Payton Pritchard, Justin Jackson, 2025 1st-Round Pick

The Celtics already have three great guards on the roster – Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Derrick White – but all three are capable of playing the wing, as is Caruso. Those four would combine to give the Celtics great minutes, while Green would be able to play up at the three and the four.

Bobby Manning of CLNS Media wrote about the potential salary-matching options Boston has. Gallinari hasn’t suited up for the Celtics this year, but unfortunately, he’s one of the best trade assets Boston has in terms of salary.

“The Celtics could explore consolidating salaries at the bottom of their roster to limit the cost of acquiring a significant salary, even at or below the TPE sizes,” Manning wrote. “Danilo Gallinari ($6.5M), Payton Pritchard ($2.2M), Luke Kornet ($2.1M) and Jackson ($2.1M) give Boston $12.9-million in salary matching. That’s enough to acquire about $16.2-million in salary, which opens the door to a wide range of players. It falls to around $11-million without Kornet and Jackson, in case they keep the former and let the latter go.”

Celtics Trade Noah Vonleh to Spurs

A trade for Caruso and Green would see the Celtics make huge improvements to their depth, but a big-time deal like that also seems fairly unlikely. Boston would be risking a shake-up in the locker room, which would affect the chemistry of a team that is already the best in the NBA.

That being said, Boston was the first team to make a trade this year. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, they dealt big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs.

“The Boston Celtics are trading C/F Noah Vonleh and cash consideration to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Spurs will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space, sources said,” Charania tweeted.

The Boston Celtics are trading C/F Noah Vonleh and cash consideration to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Spurs will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2023

With the deal, the Celtics opened up a roster spot and saved significant money in taxes.

Naz Reid Floated as Celtics Trade Target

Now that Vonleh is gone, the Celtics could trade for a player without giving up anyone in return. One player suggested by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report is Naz Reid of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“While the Timberwolves have mostly been a mess this season, Naz Reid ranks favorably among their few bright spots,” Buckley wrote. “There was a chance the 23-year-old could get crunched out of a frontcourt rotation featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and newcomers Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson, but he has been too productive to sit. His shooting rates from the field (54.6 percent) and from distance (36) are both the best of his career.”