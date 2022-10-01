Celtics Make New Decision on Ime Udoka: Report

The Boston Celtics’ offseason was thrown for a loop when it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka would be suspended for the entirety of the upcoming 2022-23 season. He had a workplace relationship with a team staff member that was deemed to be a violation of the organization’s code of conduct.

In turn, the Celtics named lead assistant Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach, and have since explored the possibility of expanding their coaching staff. They asked the LA Clippers for permission to speak with former Boston assistant Jay Larranaga, but he decided to stay in LA.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, there are some new developments in the Udoka situation, though. While he won’t be back in Celtics green for the upcoming season, that doesn’t mean he won’t be on a basketball court in the future. Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics won’t stand in his way if he chooses to explore new opportunities.

“At a news conference last week, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said the suspension — which extends through June 30, 2023 — was a product of multiple violations of team policies, and sources told ESPN the Celtics won’t stand in Udoka’s way should he have the chance to become a coaching candidate elsewhere,” Wojnarowski reported.

Udoka enjoyed a successful first season with the Celtics last year. After a shaky start, he led them on an impressive second-half run that culminated in an NBA Finals appearance. The first-year head coach finished fourth in NBA Coach of the Year voting.

Wojnarowski also noted that some teams have already begun to take a look at the possibility of bringing Udoka in.

Teams Scoping Out Udoka Situation

While Udoka will be suspended for the upcoming season, it’s a team suspension, not a league suspension. That means that, since the Celtics suspended him, he could potentially work for other teams around the league.

According to Wojnarowski, other teams have already started to do more research on the Udoka situation in an attempt to vet him for future employment.

“There are teams that have tried to gather a preliminary understanding of the full explanation for Udoka’s suspension in preparation for possibly evaluating him for future coaching employment, sources told ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Some fans and media members spoke out after the suspension in defense of Udoka, but during a press conference after the suspension was announced, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said that the length felt right.

Grousbeck Explains Udoka Suspension

Initial reports of the incident stated that Udoka had a consensual relationship with a team staff member. However, some reports that came after that mentioned that Udoka made some unwanted comments toward that staff member.

During the team’s press conference to address the suspension, Grousbeck said that, based on the circumstances, the team needed to do something “substantial.”

“This felt right, but there’s no clear guidelines for any of this,” he said. “It’s conscience and gut feel. … We collectively came to this and got there but it was not clear what to do but it was clear something substantial needed to be done, and it was.”

Technically, Udoka could coach elsewhere next season if the Celtics allow him to do so, but it’s more likely that he explores other opportunities after this season. As for his future with the Celtics, that seems to be up in the air.