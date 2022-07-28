Analyst Outlines Gargantuan Deal for Celtics to Acquire Former MVP

On July 24, 2017, Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania confirmed that the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets had discussed a trade centered around Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Since then, many have speculated what the Celtics would potentially have to include in a deal to acquire Durant besides Brown. On July 28, Chris Broussard outlined what he believes the Celtics would have to give up to get the 2014 NBA MVP.

“If they wanna give up Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and if I’m the Nets, I’m demanding Robert Williams III as well and three first-round picks,” said Broussard. “If they wanna give up some type of deal like that, then maybe it happens.”

Before presenting his trade scenario, Broussard pointed out that the market for Durant is slim in light of what the Nets are reportedly demanding for him. So slim that he expects Durant will start the season with the Nets.

“We see teams dropping out every day! Phoenix is out. Miami is out. Toronto is out. What’s the deal to be made?” Broussard asked. “The likeliest scenario is that he is back with Brooklyn because there just aren’t the deals out there worth a superstar like Kevin Durant.”

Celtics fans may think a deal like that would be an overpay, but Broussard may be handing out this scenario based on the Nets’ demands. If the Celtics were to consider something, they would have to think about other factors at bay, like team identity. Especially if Brooklyn wants Smart included in a trade.

Trading Smart Would ‘Change Team’s Identity’

In an interview with Michael Scotto, Jared Weiss talked about Marcus Smart’s impact on the team. He noted that Smart led the team’s defense during the 2021-22 season and that trading him would alter the team’s identity. That could have a lot of ramifications considering Smart’s

“If you trade Smart, you’re trading a player who has this deep root within the organization and is a massive force who’s the central identity to the defense that made them so great. Last year, they wanted to build this team around a defensive identity. It worked pretty well. If they trade Smart in the deal, they’re changing the identity of the franchise pretty drastically… I think Smart is worth more to this team than other teams.”

Trading someone so important to a team’s identity should make the Celtics ask themselves if acquiring Durant truly is worth it. Celtics star Jayson Tatum certainly believes the team doesn’t have to pull a trigger on a deal like that.

Tatum Likes Boston’s Current Roster

While attending the premiere of Durant’s movie Point Gods in New York City, Tatum was asked how he felt about the recent rumors involving Durant and Brown. Tatum told reporters that he’s content with where the team is now and doesn’t think any more moves are necessary.

“I love our team. I love the guys that we got… We don’t have to do anything. We got two new pieces. I love our team. Like I said, I just go out there and play with my teammates. I don’t put that hat on and make decisions,” Tatum said.