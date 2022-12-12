Celtics Warned About Potential Anthony Davis Trade

There haven’t been many things to complain about for the Boston Celtics this season. Despite their recent loss to the Golden State Warriors, they are still the best team in the league and look to be in a great spot moving forward this year.

However, all of the good things don’t take away from the constant rumors surrounding a team as high-profile as the Celtics. Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has been connected to them ever since his time with the New Orleans Pelicans (for various reasons).

During an appearance on Heavy Sports’ Celtics Collective podcast, Adam Kaufman revealed that the Celtics were warned about trading for Davis when he requested a deal out of New Orleans.

“I go back to one other thing I was told a few years ago when the Celtics were trying to get Anthony Davis from New Orleans,” Kaufman said. “And a guy within the Pelicans organization took me aside and said, ‘uh, if your guys trade for Anthony Davis, then Marcus Smart better not be in the deal, because you’re gonna need someone like him to yell at Anthony to keep on him’… The guy said he’d never seen anybody take more trips to the trainers room. So again, you know, you can disagree with what that person said, but he was a prominent person in that organization.”

From Kaufman’s description of the situation, the person he talked to was a reliable source, and Davis was not exactly an easy player to work with, especially when it came to keeping him on the basketball court.

Celtics Urged to Target Big Man

A trade for Davis is no longer in the cards for the Celtics, but that doesn’t mean they can’t consider other options on the trade block. If they wanted to keep their options open, there are plenty of big men they could look to target.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one player they could potentially look at in a deal is San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl.

“If the Celtics are at all concerned about Williams’ ability to stay healthy – this is not his first bout with the injury bug – or simply crave another impact big man, then a Jakob Poeltl pursuit could be in the cards,” Buckley wrote. “The Austrian might be the best center on the market…Poeltl is a no-frills, all-function 5. He is an elite paint protector, and he’s nimble enough to handle perimeter switches. He’s an increasingly effective presence on the glass.”

Jakob Poeltl half court buzzer beater 😱 pic.twitter.com/bQ3tU0555A — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2022

Buckley Suggests Other Big Man

Poeltl isn’t the only option that could potentially be on the market. Buckley also provided other options, one of which being Bismack Biyombo of the Phoenix Suns.

“Should the Celtics travel to the trade market, adding a center seems like the most obvious move,” Buckley wrote. “They could use more depth on the interior, and that will remain the case even after Williams returns. The Shamrocks are so loaded they wouldn’t need much from a new big. Supplying size, rebounding, and a paint presence on defense might do the trick.”

While neither Poeltl nor Biyombo are as talented as Davis, both could be valuable assets should the Celtics make a deal for them.