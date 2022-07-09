Veteran Center, Former Boston Fan-Favorite Linked to Celtics as Offseason Target

The Boston Celtics are in the market for a backup big man. It seems as though the plan is to roll out the same starting frontcourt next season, meaning Al Horford and Robert Williams will get the nod. However, since Daniel Theis was traded in the Malcolm Brogdon deal, the Celtics have a hole at the backup center position.

Plenty of names have been suggested, and there is a multitude of routes the Celtics could take. They could look to snag a veteran in free agency, sign a youngster off the summer league team, or make a trade using the remaining TPEs they have at their disposal.

But recently, one name has jumped out – Aron Baynes. The Australian big man is making his return to basketball after a scary injury during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (which actually took place in the summer of 2021). He had a workout with several NBA teams in Las Vegas during Summer League, and according to a source, he would fit well in Boston.

“I can see a fit in Boston. They’ve already got (Rob) Williams and Al (Horford) and the other Williams (Grant) when they want to go smaller,” said the source, who spoke with Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com. “They wouldn’t be asking a lot from (Baynes). He played for Brad (Stevens), so it’d be a bit different with (Ime) Udoka, but I wouldn’t see that as any problem.”

However, the potential match depends on what the Celtics choose to do at the backup big man position.

Baynes-to-Boston Depends on Celtics’ Choices

That same source went on to explain that, while the move may be possible, it will depend on Boston’s offseason decision-making. They also noted that the Celtics won’t rush this decision, and they wait until other teams begin making moves this summer to make their own.

“It’s just a matter of what direction Boston wants to go,” the source explained. “I can see them waiting a bit, too. There are some bigs that could become available as other moves get made.”

The last Baynes played in the NBA was during the 2020-21 season, when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors. In the 53 games he played that year, Baynes averaged 6.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists on 44.1% shooting from the field and 26.2% shooting from three-point range.

Aron Baynes is back. (video footage via @Liam_Santa and @JLawbball’s TikTok account)pic.twitter.com/LBByq05Y2Z — Unofficial Aron Baynes Fan Club (@BaynesFanClub) July 8, 2022

As mentioned, Baynes worked out in front of some NBA teams in Las Vegas, and according to an executive who watched the workout, Baynes is ready to help a team in the NBA.

Baynes Ready to Compete in NBA

Although he’s still on the path to getting back to full health, one executive who was present at Baynes’ workout sang the big man’s praises. He said that, based on what he saw, Baynes is ready to be an impactful piece on an NBA team.

“He can play now,” said a team exec Baynes’ workout. “I’m not sure he’s all the way back — or all the way to where he’s going to be with more time — but from what I saw today, he can help a team.”

Baynes is 35 years old, so he’s nearing the end of his professional career, but in a limited role as Boston’s backup center, he could be a solid fit.