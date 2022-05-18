Heat Star Mocks Celtics After Brutal Game 1 Loss

Despite winning three of the four quarters in Game 1, the Boston Celtics walked out of the arena with a loss. The Miami Heat blew them out of the water in the third quarter, outscoring Boston 39-14 in the period. That was enough to earn them the victory.

After Miami started off the game shooting 0-for-7, they managed to bring things all the way back. Boston held a 13-point lead at one point in the first half, but the Heat had cut it down to eight points at halftime. Then, within the first three minutes of the third, Miami had taken the lead.

It was a complete turnaround from the first half. The Heat captured all the momentum from the Celtics and would not trail for the remainder of the contest. After the game, Heat star Bam Adebayo was asked about what happened at halftime to change Miami’s mentality. With his response, Adebayo seemingly took the chance to mock the Celtics, saying that Miami’s “energy shifted.”

Bam Adebayo on what changed for the Heat in the third quarter: "Our energy shifted" Sounds familiar… pic.twitter.com/RNEmIs0M95 — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) May 18, 2022

This phrase mirrors the one tweeted by Celtics star Jaylen Brown in January. The quote has become commonly used when referring to Boston’s second-half run.

History of ‘Energy About to Shift’ Quote

On January 31, 2022, Brown tweeted, “the energy is about to shift.” Most people took that as a statement about Boston’s basketball woes, as the Celtics were just one game above .500 at the time. After Brown put out that tweet, the Celtics only lost six more regular-season games and climbed all the way up to the second seed in the East.

The energy is about to shift — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 31, 2022

Since then, the phrase has become the motto of Boston’s postseason run. It can often be seen plastered all over Twitter, and it was even picked up by NBC Sports Boston. They referenced it in a lower-third graphic during one of Brown’s interviews.

Jaylen Brown: Energy shifter pic.twitter.com/YRRkq8byF9 — smarf charge enthusiast ☘️ | ECF era (@jay_team_24) March 28, 2022

Brown took things a step further when he released merchandise with the quote on it through his brand, 7uice.

My son Colin wearing his new shirt! The Energy is about to Shift #BleedGreen Jaylen Brown @FCHWPO pic.twitter.com/P72DukzhYS — Marie-Lise (@Mariliz_ga) May 4, 2022

The quote became so popular that the Celtics put them on towels which were put on every seat ahead of Game 7 of Boston’s series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The towels draped on the seats for #Celrics #Bucks Game 7☘️☘️ THE ENERGY IS ABOUT TO SHIFT‼️ pic.twitter.com/RTZmienG4T — B. Aull 🏀 (@AullBall) May 15, 2022

With the phrase blowing up in popularity, Adebayo has likely seen it before. That being said, whether or not he meant to throw shade at Boston is unclear.

The Intent Behind Adebayo’s Comment

When Adebayo dropped the reference to the quote, he was discussing Miami’s mentality in the third quarter. He referenced their improved hustle, the way they were running in transition, and how the crowd was able to impact the game.

Due to this, Heat fans defended Adebayo’s statement, saying that he was merely describing the game in common basketball terms.

Here’s the breakdown… Bam said that. Celtics fans are acting like it’s a shot (??) at Jaylen Brown because he tweeted “The energy is about to shift” before. Dead serious too. These are normal basketball terms. Y’all reaching hard lmaooooo — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) May 18, 2022

And while there’s a chance Adebayo may have thrown in a slight dig at Boston’s motto, most Celtics fans agreed with the idea that the shade was unintentional. However, some believe that leaning into the potential disrespect could get Brown fired up for the next game.

The reaction is bc it’s been their like motto this playoffs. Man got merch w the phrase on it n all that. It clearly wasn’t actually a shot at JB we just want him to be motivated to play better next game lol — Time Lord 😤 (@CaritaMejor) May 18, 2022

Brown put up mediocre numbers against the Heat, dropping 24 points but shooting just 7-of-17 from the field. However, he’ll have a chance to bounce back in Game 2, which takes place this Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.