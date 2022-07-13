Celtics’ Eye-Opening ‘Biggest Hole to Fill’ This Offseason Revealed

Despite losing in the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics had one of the most impressive runs in the league. They were a below-.500 team in the middle of January but managed to make it all the way to the Finals, battling their way through the playoffs.

And so far this offseason, they haven’t slowed down. Instead of standing pat and running it back, Brad Stevens has already added two key pieces. He signed forward Danilo Gallinari in free agency and traded five players for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report wrote an article detailing every NBA team’s biggest hole to fill this offseason. For the Celtics, his answer was nothing. Heading into the offseason, the Celtics had two major areas of need to address, according to Swartz. He said that the Celtics needed extra playmaking and more shooting off the bench. Once those were answered, Boston was fully set.

“As good as Marcus Smart was, the Celtics could still use another ball-handler and table-setter for the rest of this roster. (The Celtics trade for Malcolm Brogdon). OK, then, shooting is what this roster needs, preferably someone with size who can play multiple positions off the bench. (Boston signs Danilo Gallinari to a two-year, $13.3 million deal). Well, then, umm, I’ve got nothing,” said Swartz.

Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari holding up their new Boston Celtics jerseys for the first time: pic.twitter.com/c435X6oOo6 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 12, 2022

Swartz explained how Boston has answered all of the questions they had heading into the offseason, and also noted just how good their rotation will be.

Celtics Have Answered All Questions

Not only did Swartz say that the Celtics have answered all of their questions, but he also admitted that they currently have the best rotation in the NBA.

“What was once an inexperienced bench has added Brogdon, Gallinari and Derrick White over the past five months, making this the best 10-man rotation in the NBA,” wrote Swartz.

Celtics looking like they have a good rotation for next year https://t.co/0lMVZmMvll — Ao Da Ghost (@datnikka_ao) July 10, 2022

Brogdon adds the extra playmaking Swartz discussed, while Gallinari will provide them with some additional shooting. In two swift moves, Stevens answered all of Swartz’s questions about the Celtics. Now, Boston’s bench is new, improved, and has more veteran leadership.

In addition, Swartz praised Boston’s starting five, which will likely be back again in full force next season.

Boston’s League-Best Starting Lineup

Brogdon and Gallinari are both slated to come off the bench for the Celtics. In turn, they are projected to maintain the same starting lineup as last year – Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams. Swartz explained just how impressive that group was last year.

“After a run to the NBA Finals, the Celtics have picked up two really good rotation pieces to plug behind a starting five that had a sparkling net rating of plus-24.6 last season, the best among any unit that spent at least 200 minutes or more together,” Swartz stated.

Many thought Brogdon would end up replacing Smart in the starting lineup, but initial reports have indicated that he will embrace a sixth-man role, while Smart remains in the starting lineup.

So, with Brogdon and Gallinari on the squad and ready to lead Boston’s bench, the Celtics are in a great spot heading into next season in terms of depth.