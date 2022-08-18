Celtics Announce Special Bill Russell City Edition Jerseys: Report

Bill Russell wasn’t just a Boston Celtics legend, he was a legend of life. His impact on society as a whole changed the way sports are played and run today. It just so happens that he played for Boston his entire career, and that’s where he was able to make an impact.

His number, number six, has already been retired by the Celtics, and it will now be retired by every other team around the NBA. He will receive the ultimate honor that only two other players in all four of the major American sports have received before – Jackie Robinson and Wayne Gretzky.

But that’s not the only honor he will receive this season. According to John Karalis of Boston Sports Journal and the Locked On Celtics podcast, the Celtics have announced that they will debut a special jersey to honor Russell on Opening Night.

“According to the Celtics, they will unveil a special Bill Russell tribute 2022-23 City Edition uniform on opening night– a project that the league and team had been collaborating on with Russell himself in recent years – which they will wear a total of 12 times this season,” Karalis tweeted.

according to the Celtics, they will unveil a special Bill Russell tribute 2022-23 City Edition uniform on opening night– a project that the league and team had been collaborating on with Russell himself in recent years – which they will wear a total of 12 times this season — John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) August 17, 2022

As noted, the Celtics will wear the jersey 12 total times in the upcoming season, with the first being against the Philadelphia 76ers on Opening Night, which takes place on October 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston tweeted out the full release from the Celtics.

Full Statement on Russell Jerseys

Forsberg tweeted that the jerseys will be Boston’s City Edition uniforms this season and included an image of what seems to be the statement released by the Celtics.

“This season, the team and league will honor the life and legacy of Hall of Famer Bill Russell through a variety of celebrations. Beginning on October 18 against longtime division rival Philadelphia 76ers, the C’s will host the first of two dedicated Bill Russell tribute games celebrating the Celtics legend with a series of special activities. That night, the Celtics will unveil a special Bill Russell tribute 2022-23 City Edition uniform – a project that the league and team had been collaborating on with Russell himself in recent years – which they will wear a total of 12 times this season (six at home and six on the road). The Celtics will host the second tribute night on February 12, Russell’s birthday, against the Memphis Grizzlies,” the announcement stated.

The Celtics announced their 2022-23 city jerseys will be a Bill Russell tribute that they will wear a total of 12 times this season including at two Russell tribute games (opening night vs. 76ers, Feb. 12 vs. Grizzlies). More details ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0JHYqw0fqf — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) August 17, 2022

The announcement comes mere weeks after the legend’s passing.

Russell Passed Away at 88 Years Old

After an illustrious career that saw him win 13 championships in Boston, 11 as a player and two as a coach, Russell passed away at the age of 88 on July 31, 2022. The news was announced via his personal Twitter account. And at the end, Russell’s family left the world with one final wish.

“Perhaps you’ll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded. And we hope each of us can find a new way to speak up with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified, and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6,” the tweet read.

Russell’s impact reaches far beyond the basketball court, and the NBA’s and Celtics’ celebrations honor that to the highest extent.