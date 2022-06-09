Celtics Linked to 5-Time All-Star as Potential Offseason Target: Sources

For the first time since 2010, the NBA Finals have returned to TD Garden, as the Boston Celtics are fighting for their 18th banner against the Golden State Warriors. However, while the players and coaches are focused on bringing home a championship, the front office needs to keep their eyes on the offseason.

As odd as it may sound, the NBA Draft and free agency are right around the corner. Boston’s core is in place, but making the right offseason decisions could help strengthen the Celtics’ roster around the edges. And according to a recent source, they could be interested in a five-time All-Star.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com recently spoke with an anonymous Eastern Conference GM who revealed that the Celtics could potentially show an interest in Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin in free agency this summer.

“Well, he only played a couple of games in the Boston series but if you’re the Celtics and you saw him throwing himself around out there, making a lot of veteran winning plays, you had to be thinking, ‘Is he going to get a minimum deal next year?’ Because if you just need some energy off the bench, he was showing teams he still has some of that,” the GM told Deveney. “You have to wonder if the Celtics saw that and filed it away, like, ‘We’ve got to give him a call on July 1.’ With the success the Celtics have had, Griffin would be interested.”

Griffin will be entering his 13th season of NBA action next year, and with how little be played for Brooklyn this past year, he could be looking for a new home.

Griffin’s Recent Play and Lack Thereof

When Griffin initially joined the Nets after ditching the Detroit Pistons during the 2020-21 season, he played a fairly big role in Brooklyn. He averaged 21.5 minutes per game, putting up 10.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest on 49.2% shooting from the field and 38.3% shooting from distance.

Those numbers only increased in the postseason, where he played 26.5 minutes per game, averaged 9.0 points and 5.9 rebounds, and shot 53.2% from the field and 38.9% from deep.

However, this past year, Griffin did not earn as much playing time. He only appeared in 56 of Brooklyn’s 82 games (despite only being inactive for one) and averaged 17.1 minutes.

Similarly, those numbers took another hit in the playoffs. He only played in two of the Nets’ four playoff games, averaging 12.5 minutes per contest.

Those numbers may not sound enticing to Celtics fans, but his role would be even less significant in Boston.

Griffin’s Potential Role With Celtics

As the GM hinted at, Boston will primarily be looking to fill their roster out with league-minimum guys. And with how little Griffin played for the Nets this past season, he’ll likely fall under that category.

The minutes Griffin did play in the postseason seemed to be impactful ones. When he entered the game against the Celtics in Round 1, he gave the Nets an immediate spark, playing great hustle defense and nailing a couple of threes.

While doesn’t have the legs to play consistent minutes anymore, having him as a potential “break glass in case of emergency” player off the bench could be a solid idea for Boston, especially considering he’ll be on a minimum contract.