Celtics Forward Sounds Off on Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics have looked great so far this preseason. They are 2-1, but the one game they lost was not the fault of the regulars. Once the rotational guys got taken out, the deep bench players blew a 19-point lead against the Toronto Raptors.

Other than that, Boston has been great. Coming off of a tough loss in the NBA Finals, they have one goal in mind this year – win a championship. They were two games away from reaching that goal last year, but they ended up falling just short.

Now, they’re looking more ready than ever. And the stars of the team are receiving some great reviews from the new guys. According to Blake Griffin, both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are extremely impressive for their age in the way that they approach the game.

“Their approach is very — it’s not like we’re not having fun. We’re having a lot of fun,” Griffin explained in a Q&A with Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. “Like I know JB’s routine every morning. He’s in the pool doing pool stuff. He’s in the hot tub. That’s impressive. Sometimes guys, especially younger guys, are just like coming in and they’re putting their shoes on and coming out on the court. They’re not doing all this extra stuff. JB in the weight room, JT in the weight room. For young superstars, I don’t think that’s common.”

“You’re not going to not play beer pong — or water pong, in our case — with Post Malone.” Blake Griffin details a team field trip to a Jack Harlow concert and his desire to be the best teammate possible in Boston. https://t.co/8fKhWsh4kM — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 14, 2022

Griffin joined the team a couple of weeks ago and should be able to provide them with extra big man depth. He’s seemingly gotten fairly close with some of the guys, too, as he’s been spotted at multiple concerts with Payton Pritchard, Tatum, and others.

He also noted that Tatum and Brown were a huge reason why he joined the Celtics.



Griffin: ‘It Was a Huge Part of It’

Forsberg asked Griffin how big of an impact Tatum’s and Brown’s presence had on him choosing Boston. He said that it played a huge part and that he’s gotten to know everybody really well already.

“It was a huge part of it,” Griffin said. “Obviously, this organization from top to bottom is special in that they hold people to championship expectations. Some people can shy away from that. These guys have embraced it, they’re part of it. So that was a draw but also guys on the team being great guys, and since I got here, the guys that I didn’t really know that well, I’ve gotten to know really well. When you do it for 14 years, it’s easier to come into a situation and sort of feel comfortable. I guess the older you get, just the more comfortable you are with yourself.”

Jayson Tatum knocks down a clutch free throw at tonight’s Jack Harlow concert while Blake Griffin, Payton Pritchard and thousands of Boston fans cheer him on pic.twitter.com/3VIIg4bEAB — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 11, 2022

He also praised everyone on the team when asked about who he’s learned about the most.

Griffin: ‘I Watch a Lot of Basketball’

When asked about who has surprised him the most since getting to Boston, Griffin didn’t single out any one player. He just said that he’s been impressed with everyone.

“Honestly, man, I watch a lot of basketball,” Griffin explained. “And seeing them in the playoffs the past two years. I’ve probably watched more film on them, more games of theirs, the last two years. And I watch a lot of games. Every night I’m at home watching basketball, for the most part. Obviously, JT, JB, Marcus [Smart]. Malcolm. Payton. Al. I can’t really say surprised. I just think that JB’s approach, every day, day in and day out, has been pretty special. JT is the same way.”

From the looks of it, Griffin is already fitting in nicely.