Celtics Sign 6-Time All-Star to Contract: Report

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Boston Celtics have signed Blake Griffin to a one-year, fully-guaranteed contract. Griffin has played for the Brooklyn Nets for the past one-and-a-half seasons after getting bought out by the Detroit Pistons.

The Celtics have suffered two major losses in the frontcourt over the past couple of months. First, Danilo Gallinari, who the team signed to a two-year contract in free agency, tore his ACL while playing for the Italian national team at EuroBasket.

Not long after, the Celtics revealed that Robert Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee. He is slated to miss roughly 8-12 weeks, meaning he likely won’t return to the court until December or at some point in the new year.

Before the addition of Griffin, the Celtics’ frontcourt depth rested largely on the shoulders of Luke Kornet and Grant Williams. Others in line for a larger rotational role included Mfiondu Kabengele, who is on a two-way contract with the Celtics, and Noah Vonleh, who will compete for a roster spot in training camp.

At 33 years old, Griffin will be the second-oldest player on the Celtics’ roster, trailing only Al Horford. The former LA Clipper has 12 years of NBA experience (13, counting his rookie season when he did not play a game due to an injury.)

Last year with the Nets, Griffin appeared in just 56 games, playing 17.1 minutes per contest. He averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 42.5% shooting from the field and 26.2% shooting from behind the three-point line.

During a recent interview at Celtics training camp, superstar Jayson Tatum spoke about the team’s frontcourt options.

Tatum Talks Celtics Frontcourt Options

As noted, Boston’s frontcourt options prior to the Griffin signing were sparse. Horford was set to be the team’s full-time starter, as was always the plan, but past that, there were (and still are) a lot of questions about the rest of the rotation. Without Robert Williams and Gallinari, the Celtics will need other players to step up.

Grant Williams is the obvious answer to that problem, but Tatum also expressed confidence in both Kornet and Kabengele. He even threw in a subtle dig at Williams in the process.

“We’ve known Luke for a while. He’s been here,” Tatum said. “(Kabengele) is an extremely active, physical lob threat. Grant — kinda short.”

Tatum and Williams have poked fun at each other plenty of times in the past, but the highlight of this quote should be Tatum’s confidence in his teammates. While Kornet and Kabengele may not be the flashiest names in the business, their teammates and coaching staff clearly believe in them.

Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla even spoke about the possibility of Kornet being in the starting lineup during a recent media scrum.

Mazzula on Kornet in Starting Lineup

At one of the Celtics’ first training camp sessions, Kornet was practicing with the rest of the presumed starters – Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Tatum, and Horford. When asked about the grouping, Mazzulla said that it could definitely be something.

“That was our identity last year, was trying to play big,” Mazzulla explained. “And like I said before, we’re trying to figure out our identity on the defensive end, and keeping it as consistent as we can is important, so I definitely think it’s something.”

With Griffin now in the picture, things could change, but the Celtics seem confident in their frontcourt depth, even without Williams and Gallinari ready to play at the start of the season.