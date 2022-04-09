Celtics Champion Believes Boston is Dodging Eastern Conference Rival

The Boston Celtics lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, April 7, in what was their second-to-last game of the season. Despite the fact that they only have one game remaining, Boston still doesn’t know who they’ll be facing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. In fact, there’s still a ton of room for movement in the standings.

As outlined by Matt Moore of Action Network, the Celtics could still finish the season anywhere from second to fourth in the East. In most scenarios, they would finish in third place, but there’s still a glimmer of hope that they could jump up to the two seed. But according to one former NBA champion, they might not want that to happen.

If the Celtics had beaten the Bucks this past Thursday, they would have secured the second seed in the Eastern Conference. However, with the Brooklyn Nets likely to finish as the eighth or ninth seed, they have a serious shot at finishing in seventh. According to Kendrick Perkins on ESPN’s First Take, the Celtics are trying to avoid that potential first-round matchup.





Here’s the thing, if I’m a coach, to be honest with you, and I got the opportunity not to face the Nets in the first round, and I’m trying to put my team in the best position possible, I think I might rest a few starters as well… I strongly believe that was part of the reason that Jayson Tatum sat out, but I’m okay with that.

Jayson Tatum and Al Horford did not play this past Thursday against the Bucks, and while the Celtics listed them both out due to injury, most speculated that they were simply giving the pair some rest before the postseason. In addition, however, Perkins said that he believes this was their way of attempting to avoid the Nets in Round 1.

Perkins Thinks Celtics Aren’t Afraid of Nets

Despite his belief that the Celtics rested Tatum in an attempt to dodge Brooklyn, Perkins also stated that he doesn’t think Boston is afraid of the Nets. Perkins said that “no one is scared of the Nets” and that he doesn’t “believe that the Celtics are afraid of the Nets.”

Simultaneously, he said that if the Celtics have the chance to avoid them in the first round, they should take it:

But why even make it hard on yourself to even see them in the first round? And not only does that go for the Boston Celtics, but that goes for every team that’s at the top of the Eastern Conference.

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster, the Nets have more star power and championship experience than any other team in the Play-In. So while the Celtics may not be scared to face them in a series, avoiding them would save them any potential troubles.

Why Teams Aren’t Scared of Brooklyn

Durant is 96-56 in the playoffs throughout his career, and Irving is 50-20. When they both play together, they are 6-3 in the postseason. So why is it that Perkins thinks teams aren’t afraid of the Nets? One word – defense.

This season, the Nets have a defensive rating of 112.2, which ranks 20th in the NBA. They allow 112.0 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league this year. Brooklyn’s defensive issues go past their team stats, though. Heading into the playoffs, where superstars reign supreme, Brooklyn has no one to match up with the other stars in the East.

The Celtics and Miami Heat have created defensive walls built to slow down opposing offenses. Despite their defensive downturn this year, Milwaukee has two All-Defense-caliber players in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. The Philadelphia 76ers have Joel Embiid in the paint and one of the best wing defenders in the NBA in Matisse Thybulle. Even the Toronto Raptors have a long list of lanky wings ready to pester opposing defenses.

Meanwhile, the Nets have Durant, Bruce Brown, and Nicolas Claxton as their primary defensive stoppers. Durant is a great defender, and the other two can hold their own, but that core doesn’t hold a candle to what the rest of the East has in store.

So, while Brooklyn’s offensive firepower is enough to make opponents overthink, their defensive capabilities leave a lot to be desired. And while Perkins believes that the Celtics are trying to avoid them in the first round, he doesn’t think that Boston is scared of the Nets whatsoever.