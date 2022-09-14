Renowned Trainer Shouts Out Celtics Star’s Off-Season Improvements

The Boston Celtics boast two of the better wings in the NBA, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both taking their games to new levels over the past few seasons.

However, it would seem that neither are content with where they’re currently at and have been putting in the work this summer to continue improving their skillset. In a recent video released by NBA trainer Chris Brickley, Jaylen Brown can be seen getting some reps in while playing at Black Ops Basketball.

“My Brodie @fchwpo (Jaylen Brown) is VERY ELITE!!! One of the best performances I’ve seen in a @blackops.basketball run,” Brickley wrote in the caption of the video.

Of course, Brown wasn’t the only player in attendance, and more interestingly, Hip-Hop megastar J Cole was also participating the scrimmage, as he continued to show why he’s the best hopper among rap stars.

Still, throughout the video you can see Brown breaking his opponents down off the dribble – which has been an area of weakness for him throughout his career, and also hitting jumpers off set shots, pull-ups, and drives to the rim.

Brown was unquestionably Boston’s best player during their NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors, averaging 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 34% from deep and 43.1% from the field.

Brown has Been Training Hard This Summer

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen workout footage from Brown this summer. In fact, on August 31, the Georgia native released a video that showed him working out underwater, in what looked like weighted farmer’s walks – designed to increase speed, strength, and stamina.

The video then ends with Brown playing a game of rock, paper, scissors with his skills trainer, something that he later noted ‘helped make training fun.’

It will be interesting to see how this unique style of training pays off for Brown once the new season begins, and whether it helps him overcome a calf issue that sidelined him multiple times last year.

Celtics Not Expected to Trade Brown

After spending his summer being linked as a potential headliner in a Kevin Durant trade, Brown could be forgiven for questioning his position with the Celtics franchise, and wondering if he will see out the remaining two years of his current contract.

However, according to Masslive’s Brian Robb, Brown is unlikely to be moved in the coming season, regardless of how Boston comes out of the gates.

Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered. Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: https://t.co/Gkyfkhg5A1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2022

“I don’t see that happening this season even with a slow start to the year. The only possibility of a Jaylen Brown trade this year came and went with the Kevin Durant trade demand. The only way I see Brown getting moved at some point before his contract expires is if the team does not think he is re-signing in the summer of 2024. I’ve gotten no indication that is a consideration at this point,” Robb wrote.

Hopefully, with the trade saga now firmly behind him, Brown will continue to impress for the Celtics, as he bids to add another All-Star appearance to his resume, and help take Boston one step further than they finished last season – which mean’s lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy.