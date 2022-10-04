Celtics Mfiondu Kabengele Attends ‘Pick and Roll School’

Mfiondu Kabengele is currently on the minds of Boston Celtics fans around the globe after the 25-year-old center followed up his impressive Summer League with an encouraging performance against the Charlotte Hornets on October 2.

Right now, Kabengele is on a two-way contract with the Celtics, but it would seem he’s taking his opportunity by the horns and is looking to improve every aspect of his game while with the franchise. Following an October 3 practice session, Kabengele was filmed putting in some extra work alongside Jaylen Brown, with the star wing providing some tuition on how to excel as a screener in Boston’s pick-and-roll offense.

Mfiondu Kabengele spent a lot of time after practice working on pick-and-rolls with Jaylen Brown as the ball handler. One C's exec called it "pick and roll school," with JB taking a lot of time talk about angles and how to read defenders. pic.twitter.com/hpjM8xPkJr — John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) October 3, 2022

“Mfiondu Kabengele spent a lot of time after practice working on pick-and-rolls with Jaylen Brown as the ball handler. One C’s exec called it “pick and roll school,” with JB taking a lot of time talk about angles and how to read defenders,” Boston Sports Journal’s John Karalis tweeted.

Kabengele Heaps Praise on Al Horford & Robert Williams

In Al Horford and Robert Williams, the Boston Celtics center position is in good hands, and while those two veterans are ahead of Kabengele in the rotation, Boston’s latest addition is doing everything he can to learn from the two stars during training.

Play

Mfiondu Kabengele Recaps Celtics Debut: Rolling and Rebounding Mfiondu Kabengele recaps his Celtics debut, scoring 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting and 3 offensive rebounds in an energetic effort. He said his job is simple as he tries to make the Celtics regular season rotation, Joe Mazzulla telling him to focus on rolling and rebounding. He also talked about accidentally dapping up an official… 2022-10-02T20:50:37Z

“I can ask him (Horford) any question, smart questions, dumb questions, he’ll answer it – he’s been really helpful since I’ve been here… Most of the questions I ask him are about pick-and-roll coverages, sometimes I have a hard time gauging where I should be at, playing cat-and-mouse with the ball-handler, and figuring out how I should guard it. Al gives me good tips on how I should angle it (his coverage) properly, especially with different personnel and stuff.

Rob’s been good because he’s been out because he watches practises while he does his rehab, he might give me a little comment here and there on what I can work on. So, Rob and Al have both been really helpful,” Kabengele said during an October 2 press conference.

When you look at Kabengele’s style of play, you can see areas where he can learn and improve by working with both of Boston’s primary big men, so the 25-year-old is smart to embrace the experience around him and it can only lead to him improving throughout the upcoming season.

Jaylen Brown Excited to Play With Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon is another new member of the Celtics rotation, having joined via trade earlier this summer, and it would appear that his presence has some of Boston’s stars excited for the new season.

Speaking in a post-game press conference on October 2, Jaylen Brown was quick to heap praise onto the veteran guard, noting how he’s capable of being the focal point of an offense and primary playmaker.

"Malcolm's really good at basketball, that's an obvious one" Jaylen Brown on Malcolm Brogdon pic.twitter.com/OLa8CczJxQ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 2, 2022

“He makes the right plays, he’s a threat at all times, and he’s definitely going to make us better overall. He’s more than capable of being a go-to player in this league. For him, being able to come in, run things, and also get us all going, as you saw tonight he had a well-balanced game…He makes it easier for me, he’s a threat out there, he’s able to score the ball, get to his right hand, he’s able to make the right read. So you’ve gotta respect him, each and every night. And that makes us harder to cover because you’ve got to pick and choose who you want to stop,” Brown told reporters on October 2.

In Brogdon’s first game for Boston, he tallied 11 points, nine assists, and five rebounds while shooting 33.3% from deep, and hopefully, that’s only the start of things to come.