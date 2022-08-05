Celtics Send Strong Message on Roster Shake Up Amid Trade Rumors

Over the course of the last year, the Boston Celtics have transformed their roster around their two stars. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the focal points of it all, but around them, Brad Stevens and the Celtics front office have made some major changes.

Before the season last year, they brought back Al Horford, and then they followed that up by trading for Derrick White at the deadline. Then this summer, they have already made more improvements, signing Danilo Gallinari and trading for Malcolm Brogdon.

And as more trade rumors swirl, particularly involving Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, the Celtics have emphasized that Stevens isn’t afraid to shake things up. In an article written by Taylor Snow for the team’s official website, he noted how Stevens has never hesitated to make changes to the roster.

“If Stevens made one thing clear during his first year in an executive role, it’s that he’s not afraid to shake up the roster. Not only is he willing to make changes, but he also knows how to make the right changes, as proven by Boston’s deep playoff run,” Snow wrote.

After assessing all of the change and growth within the organization over the past year, we've put together our top five takeaways from the 2021-22 season.https://t.co/MSmMxq0ysJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 31, 2022

Snow also noted Stevens’ successes so far this offseason.

Stevens Hasn’t Been Complacent

After making the NBA Finals, some other teams may have been content to simply run it back. That’s not the case for Stevens and the Celtics. As mentioned, he acted quickly, bringing both Gallinari and Brogdon on board. Snow talked about his quick decision-making when it comes to improving the team.

“When Boston came up two wins short of the championship, Stevens stated exactly what his team would need to add in the offseason to help get them over the hump: more playmaking, and more scoring off the bench.

“So what did he do? He went out and addressed both needs by trading for versatile combo guard Malcolm Brogdon and signing elite sharpshooter Danilo Gallinari, all while not giving up a single piece from this past season’s rotation,” Snow explained.

Both Gallinari and Brogdon should be able to come in and help right away, because as Snow mentioned, they fill some serious needs for the Celtics. Getting them in the manner that he did was an impressive feat for Stevens.

However, as the offseason drags on, Durant trade rumors will continue to hang over Boston’s head. Will Stevens’ willingness to shake things up cause the Celtics to make a big-time move? Well, we may be finding out sooner rather than later.

Potential Celtics-Durant Trade

After the initial reports came out that the Celtics could be interested in a deal for Durant, things went pretty quiet. That was until Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com released an article detailing that Durant will meet with Nets ownership sometime in the near future.

However, that article also mentioned that sources he spoke with believe that a Durant trade to Boston may not be in the cards anymore.

“That’s probably why they won’t get anything done [because they leaked information] and why they haven’t had any conversations for a while,” a source told Bulpett. “I don’t think they are going to get anything done with Boston.”

New: Source tells me Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner this week: “I have no idea what’s going to come of that meeting. There are some things that KD is unhappy about, and I’m not sure any of that gets fixed here. But maybe it does.”https://t.co/Yk0HK8sAeW — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) August 2, 2022

So, while Stevens may be more than willing to make changes to the roster, a deal for Durant may not happen now because Brooklyn decided to leak rumors to the media.