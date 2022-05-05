Three-Time All-Star Listed as Celtics Offseason Trade Target

As the Boston Celtics continue on their trek through the NBA Playoffs, their sole focus is winning a championship. However, while the players and coaches spend their time game-planning for the Milwaukee Bucks, the front office must begin thinking about the offseason.

There are only a couple of months until the offseason starts, and although most of the players on Boston’s roster are under contract for next season, there are still decisions to be made. The Celtics have to think about the NBA Draft, free-agent signings around the edges, and even potential trades.

Before they turned things around in the second half of the season, the Celtics were involved in many trade rumors. And while Brad Stevens did his best to address most of the issues with this team at the trade deadline, there’s always room for improvement.

And according to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, a few players should still be on the team’s radar heading into the postseason. In an article he wrote on May 5, Buckley listed three players the Celtics could target this summer if they decide to be aggressive in the trade market, and the first of the three is by far the most intriguing from a talent standpoint.

Three-Time All-Star Listed as Celtics Target

The article listed Washington Wizards shooting guard and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal as a target for the Celtics. Beal and Celtics star Jayson Tatum have been long-time best friends, having both grown up in St. Louis. Buckley referenced NBC Sports Boston’s Darren Rovell in his explanation, noting back to a point Rovell made back on January 27:

The three-time All-Star’s friendship with fellow St. Louis native Jayson Tatum is well-documented, so as long as Tatum is a Celtic, the Beal-to-Boston speculation will remain alive

Beal’s name has been brought up in Celtics trade rumors for the past few seasons, as the Wizards have struggled to put a competitive team around him. And now, with Beal likely to decline his player option and enter unrestricted free agency, he’ll have full control over his destiny for the first time in his career.

Report: If Bradley Beal requested a trade, the Celtics would be a “preferred destination” to play with Jayson Tatum, via @JDumasReports pic.twitter.com/JhyXqhuwuS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 24, 2021

However, it wouldn’t be easy for the Celtics to bring Beal to Boston. They would have to complete a sign-and-trade, which would involve giving up a lot of assets in the deal.

Potential Celtics Trade for Beal

If Beal were to sign a max contract with another team not named the Wizards, which would be the case if he were signed and traded to Boston, he would earn $42.35 million, per Keith Smith of Spotrac. That means the Celtics would have to match that amount of money with the players they send to Washington in the sign-and-trade.

In order to make a deal work, the Celtics would have to trade any two of the following three players: Al Horford, Marcus Smart, and/or Derrick White. They could also make a deal happen with Horford and Daniel Theis as the main two pieces, but Washington may be more hesitant to accept that, and it would also leave the Celtics without much center depth.

The key point to be made is that, since the deal would be a sign-and-trade rather than an outright signing, Washington would have to accept the deal, too. They would obviously have much less leverage in the trade, but Boston is financially unable to take on Beal’s contract without giving up multiple rotation pieces.