Ex-Celtic Reveals Boston Would Have Added $179 Million Budding Star to Roster

When the Boston Celtics acquired Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017, they sent the 2018 unprotected first-round pick they acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in return for Irving. The Cavaliers would get the no. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, which they used on Collin Sexton. In light of the Irving era not working out the way the Celtics wanted, one can’t help but wonder what would have happened if they had kept that pick.

Ex-Celtic Brian Scalabrine revealed during the Celtics’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder that, had the Celtics kept the Nets pick, they would have used it on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Scalabrine’s remarks were later shared by Chad Finn of The Boston Globe.

Scal has indicated on recent Celtics broadcasts that he had intel that they would have selected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in ‘18 had they not traded the pick in the Kyrie deal. Pretty interesting alternative scenario there. — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) November 15, 2022

Instead, Gilgeous-Alexander was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the no. 11 pick, where his draft rights were then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers on draft night. He then spent one season with the Clippers before being included in a trade to the Thunder for Paul George.

Gilgeous-Alexander has not made an all-star team yet, but 13 games into the 2022-23 season, he’s averaging 31.3 points, 5.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals while shooting 53.9 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three.

Gilgeous-Alexander is entering the first year of the five-year, $179 million extension he signed with the Thunder in 2021.

Danny Ainge’s 2018 Draft Night

While the Celtics did not have a high lottery pick as they did during the previous two NBA Drafts, then-President of Basketball of Operations Danny Ainge still drafted a valuable rotation player when he took Robert Williams III with the no. 27 pick in the draft.

In fact, Ainge would go on to tell then-Celtics guard Terry Rozier what his draft plans were before the pick was made. While Rozier was talking with employees from Bleacher Report, Rozier decided to call Ainge to ask who he was taking after he was asked to predict who he thought the Celtics would take. Ainge at first joked that he was taking a point guard before saying that he would take “Bob Williams,” though he added that they had to look at his medicals.

Williams has worked his way up to becoming not only the Celtics starting center, but one of the best defensive players at his position, as he made the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2022.

The 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team: Bam Adebayo (Miami)

Draymond Green (Golden State)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee)

Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia)

Robert Williams III (Boston)

But he has also proven himself to be injury-prone, as he has missed 84 combined over the past three regular seasons. He also missed multiple games through the Celtics’ playoff run in 2022.

Scalabrine’s Thoughts on Jayson Tatum’s Technical Foul

While the Celtics were playing the Thunder on November 15, Jayson Tatum was called for a technical foul for clapping his hands after being called for a foul. Scalabrine was quick to give his thoughts on the call.

“This is bogus. I hate this stuff. Tatum was mad at himself for missing a layup, then clapped his hands, and the officials gave him a T. Come on. Players can be upset that they missed a layup. He wasn’t looking at them. This is ridiculous,” Scalabrine said.

Gary Washburn of The Boston reported that the NBA had rescinded the technical.