Late-Game Heroics Spare Celtics Days of Doubt

Sharing a few thoughts about the opening weekend of the NBA playoffs …

There should be little debate on which was bigger for the Celtics in Game 1, the win or the non-loss.

And, yes, there is a difference. While the C’s took a stirring 115-114 victory over Brooklyn on Jayson Tatum’s layup at the buzzer, the celebration had to be tinged with more than a little relief. Giving away a 15-point lead and trailing by five in the last quarter — with deserter Kyrie Irving lighting you up — was a horror film script just waiting for coup de grace.

Had the Celtics gone on to lose the game and homecourt advantage in such a fashion, they would have needed a group rate at Psychiatrists-R-Us as the national TV shows and local sports radio programs.

That’s not, by any means, to say the series would have been over. But the 72 hours between Games 1 and 2 would have been excruciating for the Shamrock A.C.

The Silent Treatment for Kyrie?

Did someone say Kyrie?

Look, it’s my personal belief that home fans are more likely to get what they truly want by encouraging their own side rather than cussing out an opponent. Just my opinion. Doesn’t have to be yours.

It’s understandable that Celtic fans don’t forgive Kyrie for reneging on his public pledge to re-sign in Boston and taking a powder in the 2019 second round before leaving. But bad language in the presence of young ears is always uncool, and, besides, does anyone think a professional player misses a shot because someone loudly compares him to an alimentary canal opening?

Kyrie’s 39 points would seem to suggest otherwise.

And remember, the opposite of love isn’t hate. It’s apathy. So how cool would it be if Mr. Irving gets announced with the Brooklyn starters on Wednesday and the Garden goes silent? I mean, hear-a-pin-drop silent.

It would be a moment heard around the sporting world.

Dose of Reality for Grizzlies

I still expect the Memphis to get it together, but the Grizzlies certainly had their Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz moment with that 130-117 Game 1 loss to Minnesota. As in, “Ja, I have a feeling we’re not in the regular season anymore.”

The Grizz were unquestioned darlings of the First 82, riding joyful hustle, rock sharing and Ja Morant brilliance to the second best record in the NBA. But the playoffs are a brawl, and Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns threw a haymaker just after the opening bell with a 41-point first quarter.

Memphis blues will take on a new meaning if the Wolves wail again on Tuesday.

Sixers Show Strength

James Harden (22 points) was third on the 76ers’ scoring list, and Joel Embiid (19) was fourth. But it still added up to a 20-point win over Toronto.

Tobias Harris (26) is finding his fit in the post-trade configuration, and Tyrese Maxey (38) is loving the opportunities that come his way because of the defensive attention on Harden and Embiid.

People were dismissing Philadelphia because of its 5-4 regular season finish, but that series opener showed the Sixers still have some game up their sleeve.

— Regarding Golden State’s 123-107 dismissal of Denver: A team with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson is still pretty good, huh?

Adding to trouble for opponents is that the Warriors’ injury issues hastened the development of third-year guard Jordan Poole, who went for 30 on 9-13 shooting (5-7 on treys) Saturday.

— The Bulls surprised a whole lot of people by holding a brief fourth-quarter lead and being within a point of Milwaukee with a minute and a half left before losing by seven.

It might be fair to assume the Bucks got the message and will not be similarly threatened again in this series.