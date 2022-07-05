Celtics Bring In Jayson Tatum’s Cousin for Closer Look

The Boston Celtics’ offseason has gone swimmingly thus far. They’ve made some key moves in order to set themselves up to repeat as Eastern Conference Champions next season. Boston signed forward Danilo Gallinari to a two-year deal and also added combo guard Malcolm Brogdon via trade.

But before they can get to next season, they need to play their way through Summer League. Although the Celtics are contending and likely don’t have much room for developmental talent, they do have a few open roster spots. Testing out different guys during Summer League could be a method of filling those spots.

Boston just announced their full Summer League roster, and one of the players they’ve brought aboard has a huge connection to the team. They brought in guard Bryton Hobbs, who just so happens to be cousins with Jayson Tatum.

#Celtics Summer League roster is finally out. Along with Hauser, Begarin, Davison, Kabengele, Ryan, Reeves, Thomas, Bone and Trevion Williams, they’ve added: F Jericole Hellems – NC State (R)

G Bryton Hobbs – Northeastern St. (apparently a cousin of Jayson Tatum) — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) July 5, 2022

Hobbs, a 6’0 guard, attended Northeastern State for his final two years of collegiate eligibility from 2012 to 2014. Since then, he’s spent his career playing overseas. Most notably, he played in the Lithuanian basketball league during the 2017-18 season.

At 30 years old, Hobbs may not have a serious shot at making the Celtics’ roster, but if he impresses in Summer League, there’s always a chance he earns a G League contract. His connection to Tatum could help him in that regard, and the two are obviously pretty close.

Tatum’s and Hobbs’ Relationship

While they haven’t been publicly seen together in a while, Tatum and Hobbs are close enough to the point where Tatum posted him on his Instagram. Back in 2019, Tatum posted a photo on Hobb’s birthday, celebrating his cousin.

“HOBBS DAY! More life to my big cousin @i.amhov7 love ya dawg!,” Tatum wrote. The image portrayed him, his cousin, and Sneaker Head Panda, another friend of Tatum’s.

More recently, Panda posted a photo with Tatum, Hobbs, former NBA player Harry Giles (who Tatum is very close with), and some other friends. The image was posted to Instagram on March 4, one day after Tatum’s birthday, at what looks to be a birthday celebration.

Expect Tatum to be at Summer League cheering his cousin on as he fights to achieve his NBA dreams. Again, it seems unlikely that, at his age, Hobbs sticks with the Celtics, but his stats in Lithuania show that he’s definitely capable of being an effective player.

Hobbs’ Stats in Lithuania

When Hobbs played in the Lithuanian basketball league a few years back, he put up some solid numbers. Although he only played for a single season (appearing in 11 games for Jonavos CBet in Lithuanian League 2), his stats proved that he’s definitely a hooper.

In the 11 games he played in, Hobbs averaged 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 43.0% shooting from the floor and 31.7% shooting from behind the three-point line. He also averaged 2.5 steals and 3.2 turnovers per game.

Having Hobbs around for Summer League will definitely make Tatum happy, so if anything, it’s worth it for that. And maybe he’ll be able to find a G League contract if he plays well enough. But with how stacked the Celtics are at the guard position, it will be difficult for him to earn a roster spot.