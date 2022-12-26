Bucks Veteran Goes on Rampage over ‘Disrespectful’ Comments Made by Celtics Champ

Boston Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins reminisced about his playing days with the Oklahoma City Thunder. While doing so, Perkins made a remark about former teammate Serge Ibaka lying about his age while they played together.

“Kevin Durant is only 23, Westbrook is only 22, Harden is 22, Serge Ibaka is 21, although he was probably 30 at the time because we know how certain individuals lie about their age,” Perkins said.

https://twitter.com/ActionNetworkHQ/status/1607402323084730370

Ibaka did not take too kindly to Perkins’ words, saying that his former teammate was spreading misinformation to get attention.

“Hey Kendrick Perkins, I count my blessings every day, and I don’t usually react to comments about me. But it’s disappointing to hear someone I shared a locker room with spreading misinformation to be relevant and get views on TV and social media,” Ibaka said.

Ibaka then elaborated that he doesn’t mind criticism from Perkins, but believes he took it one step too far.

“You can talk about my game. If I don’t play well, I will never have a problem with that. But to talk extra for no reason is really not acceptable. It is disrespectful to me, and I feel like it is disrespectful to many Africans who have to live with that unfounded accusation,” Ibaka said.

Ibaka Fires Shots at Perkins

While clarifying that he never lied about his age, Ibaka began to fire shots at Perkins, saying that he cheated and did not respect the game.

“If I was 30 in OKC, I guess I am 45 now? The truth is I never lied about my age, and I work extremely hard every day without cheating, and I have never been suspended. Everyone in the league knows that. You cheated and didn’t respect the game,” Ibaka said.

Ibaka then said that Perkins would spread lies about the current Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers stars back when they were teammates.

“Although I am disappointed, I am not surprised to see these actions from someone who got his job by breaking the locker room code and by spreading lies about two of his former teammates and brothers like KD and Russ,” Ibaka said.

He then went into more detail regarding what Perkins did to Durant and Westbrook without their knowledge.

“When KD had a bad game, you criticized him behind his back, and when Russ had a bad game, then you criticized him. You were not a locker room leader, and then you continued doing the same in the media,” Ibaka said.

Ibaka then said that while he understands Perkins has a job to do, he criticized Perkins for not being able to do his with class and dignity.

“I understand everyone needs to do their job and take care of their families, but you are proof not everybody knows how to do it with class and dignity. I have more to say about you, but I am not that kind of person, but this time you went too far.”

Perkins Responds to Ibaka

Perkins’ initial response to Ibaka was that his comments were a joke and nothing more.

“Bro it was (a) damn joke. Stop being so damn sensitive,” Perkins said.

Perkins then apologized to his former teammate, saying that he didn’t mean to make Ibaka feel that way.

Hey Serge Ibaka, my bad, homie, if I offended you. It was a joke! My bad if it made you feel some type of way!!! My apologies, my brother,” Perkins said.

Perkins then responded to Ibaka’s claims that Perkins spread lies, claiming that it was the latter who was hiding secrets during their time with the Thunder.

“Did you say spreading lies at Serge Ibaka? Please don’t get me started homie!!!! Please don’t. I’m not about to talk about those OKC days and what you were doing in that locker room. I will not… but you definitely need to stop because you know I KNOW!!!! Carry on tho…”

Both Ibaka and Perkins insinuated that they have dirt on each other when they played together, so for all the public knows, this newfound feud between these former teammates is far from over.