Celtics Make Final Call on Adding 10-Time All-Star: Report

It appears all of the rumors surrounding whether Carmelo Anthony would join the Boston Celtics have been put to bed once and for all. On September 9, Brian Robb of MassLive reported in his mailbag whether the Celtics have an interest in bringing the 10-time all-star aboard for the upcoming season with Danilo Gallinari confirmed out with an ACL tear.

“The Carmelo Anthony buzz was a hot topic this week after the rumors started swirling about the Celtics’ interest in him last week. However, multiple league sources tell MassLive that the Celtics are not expected to have interest in bringing in the veteran for a signing ahead of training camp.”

Robb went on to add that the Celtics may add more players to their roster as the 2022-23 season approaches, but adding Anthony is not, as Robb calls it, a “priority.”

“That’s not to say the team is done shaping the roster ahead of the preseason, but Anthony isn’t a priority at this point at names that could be brought in. Boston likes a lot of their internal replacement options, from what I’ve heard, and want to give those names the first crack at minutes.”

While Robb believes the Celtics will see what they’ve got on their roster first, he could see them inquiring about Anthony down the line if push comes to shove.

“I could see the Celtics making that call later in the year if they need some scoring punch off the bench, but the logical first step seems to be giving the young guys more of an opportunity. That includes Sam Hauser as well as a number of big men in the running for roster spots.”

Play

Sam Hauser 2021-22 Best Highlights | NBA & G-League Sam Hauser 2021-22 Best Highlights | NBA & G-League Boston Celtics and Sam Hauser agreed to a three-year deal for about $6 million dollars per Adam Himmeslbach from Boston Globe. The team is hopeful Hauser can be a real contributor next year. Here are his best plays from last season as he saw a little… 2022-07-04T14:52:25Z

Robb Does Not See Other Former All-Stars Joining the Celtics

In his mailbag, Robb was also asked about the possibility of adding Blake Griffin to the roster. Robb answered by saying that he does not believe Griffin, or other aging former all-stars like LaMarcus Aldridge, joining the Celtics.

“At this point, it would surprise me to see any aging veteran free agents (Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, Anthony) land with Boston during camp. Those guys will get a shot somewhere but don’t see it coming with Boston.”

Anthony was more featured with the Los Angeles Lakers than Griffin or Aldridge were with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2022-23 season. Anthony played more games and minutes – 69 and 26, respectively – than Griffin – 56 and 17.1, respectively – and Aldridge – 47 and 22.3, respectively. Aldridge did not play a minute for the Nets during the 2022 playoffs, while Griffin played in Games 3 and 4.

Play

Blake Griffin Returns from Retirement and Hits 2 Straight Threes to Save the Nets Season! #nbatoday #nbahighlights #nbahighlightstoday #nbaplayoffs Nets vs Celtics Blake Griffin highlights 2022-04-24T01:48:19Z

Celtics Insider Explains Anthony’s Potential Fit

On September 8, Heavy’s Steve Bulpett explained in his mailbag why he believes Anthony could fit on the Celtics roster as a possible Gallinari replacement.

“Carmelo’s mindset is miles away from the guy just racking up numbers in New York. I believe he’d fit in well with a team that could need some veteran minutes in the playoffs. And, as far as criticism for his defense, well, Gallinari was not exactly expected to be a stopper.

“What the Celts were looking for from Danilo — and can get from Anthony — is a shooter with a steadier hand.”

When asked if the Celtics had interest, he said he had “heard nothing solid on that front.”