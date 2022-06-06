Celtics Legend Calls out Draymond Green in NSFW Rant: ‘Knocked the F*** out’

In Game 2 on Sunday night, the Boston Celtics got dominated by the Golden State Warriors, 107-88. Stephen Curry dropped 29 points, the Celtics allowed 33 points off turnovers, and Golden State outscored Boston by 21 points in the third. It was a rough night all around.

But despite all of Boston’s flaws, the primary story emerging from the contest revolves around Warriors forward Draymond Green. The star was involved in multiple dust-ups throughout the game, getting into it with Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart. Despite his hijinks, he only picked up one technical foul.

After the game, Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell was unhappy with Green’s antics. In a short discussion with Hall-of-Famer Gary Payton, he said that what Green did in Game 2 would have gotten “knocked the f*** out” in the 1980s.

“I’m gonna be as clear as I can. That s*** Draymond Green was doing, during the 80s he would have gotten knocked the f*** out,” Maxwell stated.

Welcome to Boston, Draymond

Payton agreed with Maxwell, saying “that’s the difference with our basketball. Our basketball is different.” Maxwell played in the NBA from 1977 to 1988, while Payton played from 1990 to 2007.

Maxwell wasn’t the only one unhappy with Green’s antics after the game, though. Celtics star Jaylen Brown had some thoughts on the Warriors star, specifically about the altercation they had.

Brown: ‘I Don’t Know What That Was About’

Near the end of the second quarter, Brown and Green got into a scuffle. Green fouled Brown on a three-point shot, and when they were both on the ground, Brown shoved Green’s legs off of his head. Green took offense to that, leading to a face-to-face stand-off between the two.

Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown had to be separated after this interaction.

During his post-game press conference, Brown was baffled by the situation, as well as how neither of them received a technical foul.

“I’m just trying to play basketball and I feel like that was an illegal play,” Brown explained. “I feel like they could have caught it, but they let it go, in terms of a technical on either way. But I don’t know what I was supposed to do. there. Some guy got their legs on the top of your head. And then he tried to pull my pants down. I don’t know what that was about.”

Jaylen Brown on Draymond Green Foul: "He tries to muck the game up" | Celtics vs Warriors Game 2

Fans and players believe that Green and Brown should have gotten technicals for the incident, but as was explained during the contest, the referees gave Green special treatment because he had already picked one up earlier in the game.

During the game, Steve Javie, an NBA officiating analyst who ESPN’s broadcast goes to when they have questions, explained that the referees should take Green’s previous technical into account when assessing the play.

Green commented on this idea after the game, admitting that he gets different treatment.

Green: ‘I’ve Earned Differential Treatment’

When asked about the incident with Brown, Green told the media that he’s “earned differential treatment,” and that he embraces it when he plays.

“It’s the NBA Finals. Like I said, I wear my badge of honor. It’s not that I’m saying they necessarily treat me different. I’ve earned differential treatment. I enjoy that. I embrace that,” Green stated.

Draymond Green on Technicals, Guarding Jaylen Brown | Warriors Postgame

Between Green admitting to the differential treatment and Javie stating that the referees definitely take his first technical into account, this isn’t a great look for the NBA. But regardless, the Celtics did themselves no favors by turning the ball over 19 times.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is set for Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.