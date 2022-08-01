Celtics Add 7-Year Veteran to Training Camp Roster: Report

The Boston Celtics are still in the market to add some new faces to their rotation and have decided to add seven-year veteran Bruno Caboclo to their training camp roster, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Free agent Bruno Caboclo has agreed to a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics and will compete for a roster spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2022

Caboclo spent last season plying his trade in Brazil, where he suited up for Sao Paulo, averaging 23.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 63.6% from the field and 53.1% from deep. The six-foot-nine forward also participated in this year’s Summer League, playing for the Utah Jazz, where he averaged 12 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks over five games.

Boston will be hoping that the veteran forward’s improved showings abroad are legitimate, and that he can translate his improved game to the NBA level, as in his previous stops, the Brazil native has struggled to nail down a consistent rotation spot, participating in just 105 NBA games over a seven-year span.

Boston Still Looking for Additions

The news cycle might be full of discussions surrounding Jaylen Brown and a potential trade for Kevin Durant, but before Adrian Wojnarowski sent Celtics fans into meltdown, the primary topic of conversation was centered on the team’s need for an additional wing and center.

“We’ve talked about another big or another possible wing. We’re just monitoring everything we’re doing here and taking a good look at our guys. Obviously, Sam (Hauser) has been signed already. So for us, it’s the best available wing possibly. You always like to add shooting, but another big will be a premium, for sure,” Udoka said during a July 13 interview at Summer League.

Ime Udoka reveals the position he would still like to see the #Celtics add more depth at in the offseason 👀 pic.twitter.com/9rlWW9P01E — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 13, 2022

As things stand, that are still multiple viable options in free agency, with veteran big men and some younger wings still on the market – so Boston still has plenty of options when it comes to rounding out their roster.

Of course, with Mfiondu Kabengele recently signed to a two-way contract, the Celtics can feel confident in their ability to fill spot minutes at the center position, which means they could focus on adding an additional wing, and that’s where the opportunity arises for Caboclo.

Boston Could Choose to Keep Roster Spots Open

While it’s clear Boston would prefer to go into the season with a full roster and high-level depth at every position, there is a world where they choose to keep one or two roster spots open.

The thinking here is that would give the Celtics flexibility to acquire players off waivers later in the season, or convert their two-way prospects to full deals, should they impress in Maine, or when given the opportunity in the NBA.

Updated Boston Celtics roster ☘️

—

Marcus Smart

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Rob Williams Malcolm Brogdon

Derrick White

Grant Williams

Payton Pritchard

—

NBA Draft

JD Davison International

Yam Madar

Juhann Begarin

—

Several open roster spots remaining! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ZcNo6m54e3 — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) July 1, 2022

Brad Stevens has been exceptional at keeping his roster construction flexible, so it makes sense that he would give himself the opportunity to add a valuable rotation player, should they become available in free agency, or via waivers – where a trade exception can be used.

Regardless of what happens in the future, Caboclo has an opportunity to force Boston’s hand and make a return to the NBA after a two-year hiatus, so it will be interesting to see how he fares once training camp gets underway.