Celtics Add Controversial Big Guy, Shake Up Roster With Trade: Report

The Boston Celtics have traded Juancho Hernangomez in a three-team deal, per ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the report, the trade is between the Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and San Antonio Spurs and shakes down like this;

Celtics receive: PJ Dozier, Bol Bol

Spurs receive: Juancho Hernangomez

Nuggets receive Bryn Forbes, Denver’s 2028 second-round pick.

Denver, Boston and San Antonio are making a three-way trade that includes Juancho Hernangomez to Spurs, Bryn Forbes to Denver, Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 19, 2022

Boston has made this deal to get below the luxury tax line, according to numerous analysts and media members. The team saved roughly $4.3 million in committed salary for the rest of the season. The Celtics can complete this trade after waiving Jabari Parker in early January, which opened up a roster spot, allowing Boston to take two players back in this reported deal.

However, while this trade gets Boston close to the tax line, they are still another move away from being a non-taxpaying team – so it’s likely another deal will happen before the February 10 trade deadline.

Both Dozier and Bol Bol Are Injured

If you’re excited to see some new talent strutting their stuff on the TD Garden parquet, there’s some disappointment in store for you. PJ Dozier is out for the season following an ACL tear earlier this season, while Bol Bol isn’t expected to return to basketball activities for three or four months due to a foot injury.

“Dozier is lost for the season to an ACL tear, and Bol underwent foot surgery on Tuesday that’s expected to sideline him for three months. Dozier is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and Bol will be a restricted free agent,” Wojnarowski wrote for ESPN.

Luckily, the Celtics never gave up any core rotation players to facilitate this deal. Hernangomez had been restricted to garbage time minutes throughout the season, despite initially projecting as Boston’s backup power forward heading into the season. Now, the floor-stretching forward will be hoping to re-establish himself in San Antonio for a team looking to acquire assets where possible.

If Boston acquires Bol and Dozier into the $5.1M Kemba Walker trade exception, they would create a new exception valued at $6.9M (the Hernangomez salary this season). The Celtics are already have a TE worth $17.2M and $9.7M. https://t.co/LZJkKwVuxA — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 19, 2022

The final thing to note on the incoming players is that Boston will hold the bird rights for Dozier and Bol Bol, should they wish to keep either duo around longer term.

Also, like….PJ Dozier is actually good at basketball. I know he’s out for the year, but they have his Bird rights now and can pay him to keep him in free agency if they keep him and want to. That’s a nice little margins move for the celtics. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) January 19, 2022

Hernangomez Gets Fresh Start

Hernangomez participated in 18 of the 44 games he was available for during his time in Boston, averaging 5.3 minutes per contest. Grant Williams’ emergence as a sharpshooting three-and-D wing became a problematic obstacle for Hernangomez this year, one which consigned him to a bit-part role as the team’s third-string power forward.

The 6-foot-9 stretch-four was always going to be a trade candidate heading towards the deadline, as his salary projected to be an excellent matching tool while also being the likely casualty should the team choose to get under the luxury tax.

I crashed early last night, so here's some quick thoughts on the BOS-DEN-SA trade: -BOS setting up to dodge tax again. One salary-dump away now. -DEN gets a shooter for two guys who are out for the year. -SA gets a 2nd to take on a little money for a guy they were benching — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 19, 2022

Hernangomez will now be hoping to gain a foothold in Greg Popovich’s rotation and play some meaningful minutes for the remainder of the season. Of course, that’s far from guaranteed, as the Spurs have been a reasonably good team this season, despite their slow start. However, big men that can spread the floor, move off-ball, and are not a total net negative on defense always hold some form of value in the NBA, so he will at least get an opportunity to stake his claim in the coming weeks.

While this trade isn’t the earth-shattering blockbuster that many had hoped for, Stevens projects as a good piece of business. The Celtics aren’t a contending team this season, so it doesn’t make sense to be paying the luxury tax. However, they still get an opportunity to keep a solid rotational guard in Dozier while getting a closer look at the unique Bol Bol.

And, of course, the Philadelphia 76ers will still be shopping Ben Simmons, and everybody knows a fire sale is inevitable in Portland, so who knows, maybe that blockbuster trade is still around the corner. Or, maybe not. We will have to wait and see.