Former Celtics Champion Shares Strong Take on NBA Title Odds

The second round of the NBA playoffs is within the Boston Celtics‘ grasp, thanks to their commanding three-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets.

Entering this series, the Celtics were warned about the superstar power of the Nets roster, with Kevin Durant widely considered to be the best player between the two teams. Brooklyn was supposed to be an offensive juggernaut that could decimate even the staunchest of defenses.

Things haven’t played out that way, as the Celtics have put the clamps on Durant and co, and stormed out to a commanding lead as a result. Now, following multiple strong showings against a formidable opponent, people are starting to believe in Boston’s chances of raising banner 18 this season.

Former NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins is so impressed by how the Celtics have handled their business in recent games, that he recently declared Boston as the best team in the NBA during an episode of ESPN’S NBA Today.

“The Celtics have the best team in basketball. I can’t remember the last time we’ve seen a defensive team like the Boston Celtics, they have length, and they have athleticism. Just think about this, we’re talking about Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, two of the most skilled players to ever play the game, and they’re about to get swept.

Because of the personnel that the Celtics have. The athleticism at the wing position, the interior defense with Al Horford, Daniel Theis, and now they have Robert Williams back. The Celtics should be the favorite to win it all, and I’m standing on it, they’re my pick to win it all,” Perkins said.

Richard Jefferson Throws Shade at Celtics

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics roster might be winning over some of the harshest critics, but there are still some that want to see how the team fares against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round before committing to crowning them as potential champions.

Suddenly, the goalposts are being shifted, and the Nets presumed superiority on the offensive end isn’t a big enough scalp for the team’s defense to prove that Boston is the real deal. Richard Jefferson weighed in on the discussion as to why the Celtics still have more to prove after Perkins made his strong claim.

“They are close, but it’s still the Golden State Warriors. But part of the reason that the Celtics have been so dominant is the type of basketball the Nets are playing. They’re playing a ton of one-on-one against a great defensive team, and those guys are stepping up to the plate.

If you go up against the Golden State Warriors, and that ball is moving, and you’ve got all four of those guys moving the ball, popping the ball, shooting the ball, everybody playing a team version of basketball. They’ll still defend it better than everybody else, but we can’t sit here and say ‘look at what they’re doing to the Brooklyn Nets’ – a team that has struggled all season long,” Jefferson argued when asked about his thoughts on the Celtics.

Udoka Doesn’t Believe the Job is Done Against Brooklyn

While the fans and media might be expecting the Celtics to take care of business on Monday, April 25, head coach Ime Udoka is remaining grounded, as he knows that anything can happen from game to game.

While it’s statistically unlikely that Brooklyn comes back from a three-game deficit to win the series, there’s always that possibility lingering in the back of a coach’s mind – it has to, so that they can keep their players grounded. For Udoka, his previous experiences as an assistant coach have prepared him for this moment.

“I’m the guy that will never count something being done until it’s done. Ray Allen hit a shot to take away a championship ring my first year as a coach (in San Antonio), and so that’s always in my mind. One thing can happen to flip a series, and you don’t want to be on the wrong end of that,” Udoka explained when asked about his mindset heading into game four.

If the Celtics fail to defeat the Nets in their next game, the series will head back to Boston for games five and six (if needed) and that will be a huge factor that will only make the Nets’ job harder.